Keith Urban suffers 'damage' to $600k car while out with daughter Sunday

Keith Urban earned himself some extra dad points on Wednesday when he took his daughter, Sunday Rose to see Billie Eilish on her Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour.

The 57-year-old accompanied his eldest child, 16, and one of her friends to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena – but the fun night out reportedly set him back more than the price of tickets.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's long-lasting marriage

According to the Mail Online, Keith potentially caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to his $600k Rolls Royce after he scraped the vehicle while leaving a VIP parking garage after the show.

The outlet reports that there was "an audible sound" as the bottom of the luxury car made contact with the pavement upon his exit.

Keith shares Sunday and daughter Faith, 13, with his wife Nicole Kidman, 57. The family of four are lucky to own several houses – including homes in Australia, Los Angeles, and New York – but spend as much time as possible in the family's home base of Nashville.

Sunday has been making her own headlines in recent months after she made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week, walking in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show on October 1.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith

Last month, Keith appeared on the Today show and admitted that it doesn't quite feel like his little girl is growing up before his very eyes.

He shared: "I mean it doesn't feel like that for me, it feels like she's 16, it feels like it has been 16 years, beautifully."

The doting dad further explained: "Because I think like, we're home most of the time, I haven't missed anything, and I feel really grateful for that."

© Getty Images Keith, Nicole, and their daughters primarily live in Nashville, Tennessee

Still, when the camera showed a throwback photo of Sunday as a baby next to her runway debut, he did exclaim: "Wow, there's a difference."

When asked whether Sunday has her famous mom's same "passion for fashion," he said: "Yeah she loves fashion, they both do."

He was also asked about Sunday's accent going viral after people noted it sounds like a mix of southern and Australian, he shared: "I don't hear any of the Aussie in there, but I think it's probably that thing where Australian people would hear her American accents and Americans would hear her Australian."

© Getty Images Keith doesn't feel like Sunday is growing up too fast

Following her modeling debut, Sunday admitted she was "really stressed" in the run-up to her walk but she couldn't turn down the opportunity.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting," she told Vogue, adding: "And now the day is finally here!"

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith are both incredibly proud of their daughter

Sunday's catwalk debut also served as her launch on Instagram, with her first post being a collab with Miu Miu showcasing their star-studded runway line-up that also included Hilary Swank, Willem Dafoe, and Cara Delevingne.

Nicole was one of the first to show her daughter support, as she took to her Instagram Stories to repost the image with a slew of heart emojis and is already following Sunday as well.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose walked the runway during the Miu Miu's show at PFW

In June, Sunday made her public debut when she joined Nicole at Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week.

"She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it," Nicole told Vogue Australia, revealing that she only entertained the idea once Sunday turned 16.