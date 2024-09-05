Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keith Urban reveals surprising act he does with wife Nicole Kidman to keep their marriage alive
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban© Mike Coppola

Keith and Nicole have been married since 2006 and share two daughters

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for an incredible 18 years, and their loved-up displays of affection on the red carpet continue to make us swoon nearly two decades later. 

It's no surprise that the pair have found ways to keep their love fresh, as Keith revealed in an interview this week on the Kyle & Jackie O Show ahead of his world tour. 

When host Kyle Sandilands asked the country superstar if he enjoyed a bit of pampering via a facial, Keith replied, "I'm always glad I do it. But I always forget to."

He revealed that he enjoys doing LED light therapy masks with Nicole and his two daughters, Sunday and Faith, to minimize wrinkles and stimulate new collagen production. 

Kyle admitted that he had also tried the skincare tool, quipping, "They obviously work better for you than me; you're very handsome!" 

Keith's wife, Nicole, told InStyle in 2021 that while Keith is a "pretty low-maintenance guy", she does like to pamper him. 

Australian-US musician Keith Urban and his wife US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023© Getty Images
Nicole and Keith have been married for 18 years

"I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures," she revealed.

"I'll use the Seratopical Heel Souffle on them and on myself at night. It's fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet. I am so glamorous."

Keith touched down in Australia this week and promptly announced The High and Alive World Tour, which will start Down Under in August next year and hit major cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as some regional towns, proving his love for his home country.

Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08© Getty Images
Keith announced his new world tour this week

The 56-year-old was also joined by his youngest daughter, Faith, 13, who sweetly undertook the journey from the US to Australia to spend Father's Day with her dad. 

Keith explained on the Kyle & Jackie O Show that she flew over due to the Labor Day long weekend in the US. He laughed about how easy the family finds the journey now that they have completed it countless times, with Nicole and Keith both being Aussie natives. 

Keith shares daughters Sunday and Faith with Nicole© VALERIE MACON
Keith shares daughters Sunday and Faith with Nicole

"I said to somebody a long time ago, I said, 'I've got to pop down to Australia next week.' And they go, 'Wait a minute, wait, did you just say pop down to Australia?' And they went, 'You know, you travel a lot when you use the phrase pop down to Australia'," he recalled. 

While Keith is in Australia, his wife has been electrifying the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, where her new film, Babygirl, set pulses racing. 

Nicole Kidman attends a red carpet for "Babygirl" during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on August 30, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Daniele Venturelli
Nicole has set pulses racing with her latest film 'Babygirl'

The film, which also stars Antonio Banderas, follows Nicole's character, Romy, a high-powered CEO, as she begins an affair with a much younger intern at her company. 

The BBC called it "darkly funny", "moving", and "genuinely romantic", and many have compared it to Nicole's last erotic thriller, Eyes Wide Shut, the Stanley Kubrick film which saw her star alongside her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. 

