Keith Urban reveals surprising act he does with wife Nicole Kidman to keep their marriage alive

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for an incredible 18 years, and their loved-up displays of affection on the red carpet continue to make us swoon nearly two decades later.

It's no surprise that the pair have found ways to keep their love fresh, as Keith revealed in an interview this week on the Kyle & Jackie O Show ahead of his world tour.

When host Kyle Sandilands asked the country superstar if he enjoyed a bit of pampering via a facial, Keith replied, "I'm always glad I do it. But I always forget to."

Recommended video You may also like Keith Urban brings out Nicole Kidman for surprise Las Vegas appearance

He revealed that he enjoys doing LED light therapy masks with Nicole and his two daughters, Sunday and Faith, to minimize wrinkles and stimulate new collagen production.

Kyle admitted that he had also tried the skincare tool, quipping, "They obviously work better for you than me; you're very handsome!"

Keith's wife, Nicole, told InStyle in 2021 that while Keith is a "pretty low-maintenance guy", she does like to pamper him.

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith have been married for 18 years

"I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures," she revealed.

"I'll use the Seratopical Heel Souffle on them and on myself at night. It's fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet. I am so glamorous."

Keith touched down in Australia this week and promptly announced The High and Alive World Tour, which will start Down Under in August next year and hit major cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, as well as some regional towns, proving his love for his home country.

© Getty Images Keith announced his new world tour this week

The 56-year-old was also joined by his youngest daughter, Faith, 13, who sweetly undertook the journey from the US to Australia to spend Father's Day with her dad.

Keith explained on the Kyle & Jackie O Show that she flew over due to the Labor Day long weekend in the US. He laughed about how easy the family finds the journey now that they have completed it countless times, with Nicole and Keith both being Aussie natives.

© VALERIE MACON Keith shares daughters Sunday and Faith with Nicole

"I said to somebody a long time ago, I said, 'I've got to pop down to Australia next week.' And they go, 'Wait a minute, wait, did you just say pop down to Australia?' And they went, 'You know, you travel a lot when you use the phrase pop down to Australia'," he recalled.

While Keith is in Australia, his wife has been electrifying the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, where her new film, Babygirl, set pulses racing.

© Daniele Venturelli Nicole has set pulses racing with her latest film 'Babygirl'

The film, which also stars Antonio Banderas, follows Nicole's character, Romy, a high-powered CEO, as she begins an affair with a much younger intern at her company.

The BBC called it "darkly funny", "moving", and "genuinely romantic", and many have compared it to Nicole's last erotic thriller, Eyes Wide Shut, the Stanley Kubrick film which saw her star alongside her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.