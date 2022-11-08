Nicole Kidman shows support for husband Keith Urban as they prepare for emotional reunion The dad-of-two is taking it back home!

Keith Urban has been having the time of his life on the road with his The Speed of Now World Tour, and his wife Nicole Kidman and their two daughters have often joined him as well.

However, the musician is finally excited to take things back to where it all began for him, as the next leg of his tour will commence in Australia, where he grew up.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share romantic moment on stage

Nicole was certainly excited by the prospect of seeing her husband again, given that the end of the tour's current leg in North America gives him a nearly month-long break.

She shared a clip of highlights from his tour on her Instagram Stories and gushed: "Congratulations baby! What an amazing tour, next on #TheSpeedOfNow world tour - Australia! Come and see us!"

The actress made a few on-stage cameos during his tour, memorably coming on at one point to ensure that he was able to get back a jacket that he'd given to her at the start of his show.

The singer hosted Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton earlier in September and mentioned that his two daughters with Nicole, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11, have hit the road with him on occasion too.

Nicole showed her support for Keith as he wrapped another leg of his tour

While still managing to find time around school and spending time at home with their mom, they've also found joy in joining their dad on his tour bus.

"They've been out, I've been taking them out at different times individually," Keith said. "And it's been great to have them out on the bus.

"They love the bus, and I would too at that age. Just the idea of traveling and sleeping in the bunks. But it's been nice having them out there."

Speaking with Billboard, also said: "This tour has really been a much bigger thing. I knew it was going to be a big year of touring, but I think it's been beyond that.

The two will get to spend more time together during his break from the road

"In interesting ways, the tour has been really revelatory for me in the people we've played to, the energy that we've played to, the diversity and the audiences."

