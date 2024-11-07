Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keith Urban reveals the one bucket list item he shares with teen daughters
Keith shares daughters Sunday and Faith with Nicole© VALERIE MACON

The country crooner shares daughters Sunday and Faith with Nicole Kidman

Faye James
Senior Editor
3 minutes ago
Keith Urban revealed the one place he and his family have yet to tick off the bucket list, despite jet-setting worldwide for his tours and his wife Nicole Kidman's acting career. 

Appearing on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast recently, the father of girls Sunday and Faith said that the family would love to see the pyramids in Egypt; of course it's an ancient wonder of the world on their list!

"I'd like to see the pyramids. I've been to the Wadi Rum [in Jordan], we've done that, but I haven't been to Egypt," he said on the podcast. "That's on my bucket list."

He continued: "I keep thinking about the pyramids because every time you see something that's an amazing thing, like Sydney Harbour Bridge, and go, 'Can you believe they built this back in the 1930s, this thing?'"

"And then I go, 'And then there's the pyramids.' I say it all the time about anything that I'm amazed at."

The four-time Grammy winner joked that if he did see the famous landmarks, he might get them confused with the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, which features a pyramid and a giant sphinx in the style of Ancient Egypt. 

Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08© Getty Images
The country singer revealed that he wants to see the pyramids in Egypt

Keith, Nicole, and their daughters have seen more of the world than most people will ever get to in their lifetime, mainly thanks to the Big Little Lies actress having to film in various locations for an extended period.  

Nicole told L'Officiel in August how Sunday and Faith's childhoods saw the family set up homes in different countries worldwide. 

"I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she told the publication. "My kids are willing to travel…maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too."

Nicole, Keith and their two girls are seen during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final © Pascal Le Segretain
Sunday and Faith have lived all over the world thanks to their parents' jobs

"They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties," Nicole continued.

"That's because when they were little, they lived in Morocco and then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months." 

She added: "They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are seen backstage at the Concert For Carolina Benefit Concert at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina© Getty Images
The family lived in Morocco for a time when Nicole was filming Queen of the Desert

Keith himself was born in New Zealand, moved to Australia as a young boy, and settled in Nashville in 2001, so he is no stranger to moving around.

He emphasized the importance of keeping their family together in his April speech at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring his wife for her contributions to American film.

"[Nicole] and I both come from tight four-member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls, keeping a tight little unit wherever we are," he said in his speech.

Nicole and Keith welcomed Sunday in 2008 and Faith in 2010© Matrix
The couple make sure to keep their family unit together as much as possible

"We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia, when we were filming with Baz [Luhrmann] out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco."

He continued: "And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."

