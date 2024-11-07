Keith Urban reveals the one bucket list item he shares with teen daughters

Keith Urban revealed the one place he and his family have yet to tick off the bucket list, despite jet-setting worldwide for his tours and his wife Nicole Kidman's acting career.

Appearing on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast recently, the father of girls Sunday and Faith said that the family would love to see the pyramids in Egypt; of course it's an ancient wonder of the world on their list!

"I'd like to see the pyramids. I've been to the Wadi Rum [in Jordan], we've done that, but I haven't been to Egypt," he said on the podcast. "That's on my bucket list."

Recommended video You may also like Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

He continued: "I keep thinking about the pyramids because every time you see something that's an amazing thing, like Sydney Harbour Bridge, and go, 'Can you believe they built this back in the 1930s, this thing?'"

"And then I go, 'And then there's the pyramids.' I say it all the time about anything that I'm amazed at."

The four-time Grammy winner joked that if he did see the famous landmarks, he might get them confused with the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, which features a pyramid and a giant sphinx in the style of Ancient Egypt.

© Getty Images The country singer revealed that he wants to see the pyramids in Egypt

Keith, Nicole, and their daughters have seen more of the world than most people will ever get to in their lifetime, mainly thanks to the Big Little Lies actress having to film in various locations for an extended period.

Nicole told L'Officiel in August how Sunday and Faith's childhoods saw the family set up homes in different countries worldwide.

"I'm willing to travel, which a lot of people are not," she told the publication. "My kids are willing to travel…maybe less so now [that they're older], but they're very interested in the world, too."

© Pascal Le Segretain Sunday and Faith have lived all over the world thanks to their parents' jobs

"They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties," Nicole continued.

"That's because when they were little, they lived in Morocco and then we went to the Algerian Desert, where they were riding camels and in the souks for three and a half months."

She added: "They've lived in France, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Asia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, all over."

© Getty Images The family lived in Morocco for a time when Nicole was filming Queen of the Desert

Keith himself was born in New Zealand, moved to Australia as a young boy, and settled in Nashville in 2001, so he is no stranger to moving around.

He emphasized the importance of keeping their family together in his April speech at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring his wife for her contributions to American film.

"[Nicole] and I both come from tight four-member family units as well, so we try and do the same with our girls, keeping a tight little unit wherever we are," he said in his speech.

© Matrix The couple make sure to keep their family unit together as much as possible

"We'll make homes on film locations all over the world from Bowen, Queensland, Australia, when we were filming with Baz [Luhrmann] out there, to Marrakesh, Morocco."

He continued: "And wherever we are, Nic's always found ways to get our girls into schools, much to their chagrin sometimes. But her thing is, it's not just about learning, it's also social, having some friends."