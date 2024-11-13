Nikita Kuzmin makes surprising outing with rarely-seen girlfriend Lauren following Strictly exit

Professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin put his Strictly sorrows behind him last week as he stepped out to attend a dazzling ball with his girlfriend, Lauren Jaine.

The couple attended the annual Chain of Hope Gala Ball which took place in central London at the Natural History Museum.

© Getty Images The couple attended the 2024 Chain of Hope Gala Ball at Natural History Museum

For the glittering occasion, Nikita, 26, looked dapper rocking a black tuxedo, a matching bow tie and a pair of black leather boots. He nailed the wet-hair look and accessorised with an assortment of statement drop earrings.

Nikita was joined by his model girlfriend Lauren who looked sensational in a Barbie pink strapless gown embellished with pearls and sparkling gems. Her figure-hugging gown featured a floor-grazing hemline and an asymmetrical neckline for an edgy twist.

© Instagram Lauren sparkled in a Barbie pink gown

She wore her vibrant red locks in a half-up, half-down style and accessorised with a pair of glittering flower earrings. As for makeup, Lauren highlighted her features with smokey brown eyeliner, golden highlighter and a slick of matte pink lipstick.

In a post shared to Instagram, Lauren wrote in her caption: "The most inspiring night at the @chainofhopeuk Gala Ball. It was an honour to attend and see all of the incredible work that you do around the world, thank you for having us."

© Instagram Nikita donned a tuxedo for the glam event

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with complimentary messages. "You two look absolutely incredible!!!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Absolutely gorgeous dress," and a third chimed in: "So gorgeous!! Wowww."

Nikita's glamorous date night comes after he was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing alongside his celebrity dance partner, Sam Quek.

© Guy Levy Sam and Nikita were eliminated from the show after Icons Week

The pair lost out to Olympian Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe in the dance-off. Icons Week saw Nikita and Sam perform an American Smooth to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story', while Montell and Johannes danced a Waltz to 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston.

All four judges agreed unanimously to save Douglas and Radebe.

© Guy Levy Nikita and Sam performd an American Smooth

Taking to Instagram after their exit, an emotional Nikita paid tribute to Sam's achievements before thanking fans for their support.

"Samatha, you can't imagine how proud I am of every single thing that you’ve achieved in the last 8 weeks," he gushed. "Like I said to you, I'm in awe of the way the you were throwing yourself into this experience and improving each week sooo much; how you were always so kind you were to me & everyone else around us every day; how great of a mom you are, and how much love you have to give.

"You've been a joy to be around, thank you thank you thank you. To everyone who voted, cheered & lived this experience with us, thank you! Without every single one of you, this would have never been possible. Love you guys, and thank you! This may have ended earlier than anticipated, but thank you for the best time."