cynthia erivo, kim kardashian, blake lively, ariana grande, nicole scherzinger, gigi hadid pose© Getty

8 Best dressed celebrities in November 2024: Ariana Grande, Blake Lively & more

From Kim K to Gigi Hadid, discover the most stylish stars of the month

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As we say goodbye to spooky season, celebrity style followers look forward to a month of impeccable autumn/winter style.

Though the weather is getting chillier, nothing stops the likes of Blake Lively and Nicole Scherzinger rocking fabulous mini dresses. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are taking the world by storm with the promotional tour of the highly-anticipated movie musical Wicked. 

Then there's Kim Kardashian paying unexpected homage to a royal style icon in a jewellery choice no one saw coming, and we are less than a week into the month.

Keep scrolling to discover the best dressed stars of November 2024 so far…

1/8

Ariana Grande poses by Sydney Harbour Bridge in pink skirt and crop top© Getty

Ariana Grande

'We Can't Be Friends' singer Ariana Grande posed up a storm when she arrived at a photocall at Mrs Macquarie's Chair for the Australian premiere of Wicked in a pink puffball skirt teamed with a bow-adorned strapless corset top and satin pumps.

2/8

Blake Lively attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Blake Lively

It Ends With Us actress Blake Lively was a vision at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a chainmail mini dress and the most extravagant orange scrunchy shawl over the top.

3/8

Cynthia Erivo poses by Sydney Harbour Bridge© Getty

Cynthia Erivo

Actress Cynthia Erivo joined Ariana at the Wicked photocall in a structured deep green top and lace skirt ensemble accessorised with chunky heels and a furry fascinator.

4/8

Nicole Scherzinger walking in leopard print dress© Getty

Nicole Scherzinger

The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger was seen arriving at the Live with Kelly and Mark show in Uptown, Manhattan looking fierce in a leopard print bodycon dress with a ruched front that was dressed up with suede heels and chunky gold jewellery.

5/8

Gigi Hadid poses in brown long cardigan© Getty

Gigi Hadid

Model Gigi Hadid nailed cosy chic at the Guest In Residence Seoul pop-up store opening in South Korea wearing a chocolate brown furry cardigan over jeans and classic black loafers.


6/8

Sabrina Elba in cream knit dress© Getty

Sabrina Elba

Model and UN ambassador Sabrina Elba looked lovely at Beautycon L.A. in a slinky knitted dress with a plunging collared neckline. Her daytime chic was elevated by some snakeskin pumps.

7/8

Cindy Crawford poses in navy halterneck dress© Getty

Cindy Crawford

Nineties supermodel Cindy Crawford was seen during the Haute Living Celebration at Casa Tua in Miami Beach, Florida wearing a timeless navy halterneck dress with strappy heels and her iconic blow-dry.

8/8

Kim Kardashian in a white dress and Princess Diana's cross necklace© Getty

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV icon Kim Kardashian also turned heads at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a plunging white gown teamed controversially with Princess Diana's $200,000 crucifix necklace.

