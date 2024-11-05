8 Best dressed celebrities in November 2024: Ariana Grande, Blake Lively & more

As we say goodbye to spooky season, celebrity style followers look forward to a month of impeccable autumn/winter style.

Though the weather is getting chillier, nothing stops the likes of Blake Lively and Nicole Scherzinger rocking fabulous mini dresses. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are taking the world by storm with the promotional tour of the highly-anticipated movie musical Wicked.

Then there's Kim Kardashian paying unexpected homage to a royal style icon in a jewellery choice no one saw coming, and we are less than a week into the month.

Keep scrolling to discover the best dressed stars of November 2024 so far…

1/ 8 © Getty Ariana Grande 'We Can't Be Friends' singer Ariana Grande posed up a storm when she arrived at a photocall at Mrs Macquarie's Chair for the Australian premiere of Wicked in a pink puffball skirt teamed with a bow-adorned strapless corset top and satin pumps.

2/ 8 © Getty Images Blake Lively It Ends With Us actress Blake Lively was a vision at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in a chainmail mini dress and the most extravagant orange scrunchy shawl over the top.

3/ 8 © Getty Cynthia Erivo Actress Cynthia Erivo joined Ariana at the Wicked photocall in a structured deep green top and lace skirt ensemble accessorised with chunky heels and a furry fascinator.



4/ 8 © Getty Nicole Scherzinger The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger was seen arriving at the Live with Kelly and Mark show in Uptown, Manhattan looking fierce in a leopard print bodycon dress with a ruched front that was dressed up with suede heels and chunky gold jewellery.



5/ 8 © Getty Gigi Hadid Model Gigi Hadid nailed cosy chic at the Guest In Residence Seoul pop-up store opening in South Korea wearing a chocolate brown furry cardigan over jeans and classic black loafers.





6/ 8 © Getty Sabrina Elba Model and UN ambassador Sabrina Elba looked lovely at Beautycon L.A. in a slinky knitted dress with a plunging collared neckline. Her daytime chic was elevated by some snakeskin pumps.

