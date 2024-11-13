Quincy Jones' tragic cause of death revealed

Quincy Jones passed away on November 3, surrounded by his loving family, in sad news for the music world as they bid goodbye to the legendary producer.

It has been revealed that Quincy died after battling pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which TMZ obtained.

The musician's death certificate indicated that there were no other contributing factors to his death.

Quincy died in his Bel-Air home in LA, aged 91, with his family by his side, including his daughter, Rashida Jones, who shot to fame for her role in Parks and Rec.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," the family said in a statement.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

© Getty Images Quincy passed away from pancreatic cancer

Quincy was the father of six daughters, Rashida, Kidada, Jolie, Kenya, Martina and Rachel, and one son, Quincy Jones III.

He was laid to rest on Monday in an "intimate ceremony" which included Quincy's "seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members," according to a family statement to the Associated Press.

They added that they were "enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world."

© Getty Images The iconic producer worked with big names like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra

The family requested that donations be made to the Jazz Foundation of America instead of flowers to honor the late producer.

Rashida posted a heartbreaking tribute to her father on Instagram on Friday, detailing her grief over his loss, complete with a sweet picture of Quincy holding his daughter as a baby.

"My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life," the post began. "He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back."

© Getty Quincy's daughter Rashida posted a sweet tribute to her father

"When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work…there was no safer place in the world for me."

She continued: "He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius. All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That's his legacy. I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity."

"I'll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice," she finished. "Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."

© Greg Doherty The 91-year-old won 28 Grammys during his career

Quincy worked with some of the biggest names in music, like Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson; he was responsible for the Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad albums from Michael.

He garnered an incredible 80 Grammy nominations in his lifetime, winning 28 of them. He also oversaw the recording and production of "We Are the World", the iconic 1985 single which raised funds for famine relief in Africa.

The song featured some of music's biggest stars, like Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen.