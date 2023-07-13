Ricky Martin’s twins, 14, look so tall during luxe Monaco vacation amid star’s divorce

Ricky Martin is livin' la vida loca with his two boys, despite his ongoing divorce from husband Jwan Yosef. The singer was in Monaco this week for a show and he took his two sons, 14-year-old Matteo and Valentino, with him on the trip to Europe, where he captured footage of them enjoying time on a yacht.

"Bonding time w the twins, before the show tonight #Monaco #hijos," he captioned the video which was set to a track by electronic duo Mr. Belt & Wezoll.

In the video the boys jumped off the boat into the clear blue waters and danced in their swim shorts. Ricky, in sky blue swim shirts, also appeared in the video, enjoying the sunshine and the wind in his hair and the boat sped through the ocean.

The visit comes as the superstar performed at the Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo on July 11. It was his first performance since news broke that he had split from his husband of six years, Jwan.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the couple said in a joint statement on Thursday July 6.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef in 2022

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky, 51, and 38-year-old Jwan began dating in 2015 after meeting on Instagram. "I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I'm like, 'Whoa, how cool! Who's this?' Then I start checking and all of a sudden I'm like, 'Ooh, ooh. And then I wrote to him,'" Ricky revealed in 2017.

Ricky and Jwan with Matteo and Valentino in 2016

But it took months for the pair to meet up in person, with them continuing their conversation over Instagram only.

"We talked about art — nothing sexy, I swear, nothing sexy. It was all about art and life in general. He used to live in London, [so] I went to London and I met him," Ricky continued, speaking to Andy Cohen, and sharing that it was "love at first sight" when they finally met.

Ricky and Jwan also share their two youngest children

They welcomed two children together, daughter Lucia, four, was born in 2018 and son Renn, also four, was born in 2019; the children were born 10 months apart.

"My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom," Ricky previously shared with Out magazine.

Matteo and Valentino were born via gestational surrogacy in 2008, and Ricky will continue to raise his twins as a single parent.