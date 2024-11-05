Ricky Martin's nearly 6'0" twin sons, 16, are his doubles in photos from Kamala Harris rally

Ricky Martin brought his sons along to experience a bit of the American political mania capturing the nation on this election day.

The Puerto Rican superstar, 52, took to his Instagram page to share photos from his appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Philadelphia prior to November 5.

Ricky performed for the crowd and was joined by his two oldest children, his twin sons Valentino and Matteo. The 16-year-olds even got to meet with the Vice President at the event.

The singer posted snaps of himself standing with Harris and his twins, already nearly taller than their strapping 6'0" dad. They also dressed sharp, each sporting black suits, with Valentino opting for a white button down, plaid pants and a tie, while Matteo went with a black tee.

"History class for my boys," Ricky captioned his post, which also featured a picture of the two shaking hands with the Democratic Presidential nominee. "Such a pleasure to perform at her rally in Philadelphia. Don't forget to vote familia."

During a previous appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" hitmaker shared his pride in seeing his sons join him often during his shows, especially now that they actually do have an understanding of his fame.

© Instagram Ricky and his twin sons took pictures with Kamala Harris at her Philadelphia rally

"They've always been traveling with me, they're homeschooled," he told Kelly. "And when they were, like, five or six, I allowed them to go to the front of the stage, [before] it was always overstimulating so I had them backstage."

He included their adorable reaction to putting the pieces together, recalling: "So they went to the front of the stage, and when they came back they were like, 'Oh, got it daddy. You are Ricky Martin.'"

© Getty Images The Puerto Rican singer performed at her latest Pennsylvania campaign event

"It was so beautiful!" he gushed, although remarked that the sentiment had changed drastically over time. "But now, it's like, 'Whatever dad, you did it wrong, you gotta do that again.' Now it's a different story."

In a conversation with The Los Angeles Times, he spoke about his difficult year following his split from ex-husband Jwan Yosef after six years of marriage and navigating life as a single dad. Ricky and Jwan welcomed daughter Lucia and son Renn, both five, while together.

© Instagram "History class for my boys," was what the proud dad-of-four dubbed it

"I went through so much last year," he admitted. "I went through a divorce, I changed managers, I went through family issues. Right now, I'm in such a great place, and I just want to keep it simple and have fun with my kids, enjoy me being single and all that good stuff."

The Palm Royale star, who recently returned to set to film the show's second season, did share, though, that he was using his rollercoaster life to find motivation to return to the studio and work on a new studio album, having not released an album since 2015.

© Instagram He is also a dad to five-year-olds Lucia and Renn Martin-Yosef

"I guess it's now all about the input in order for me to be able to go into the studio and work on the output," Ricky continued.