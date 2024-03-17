Ricky Martin poses for rare photo with twin sons, 15 - and they're so tall

Ricky Martin was joined by two very special guests on Thursday night. Spotted at the Palm Royale premiere in Beverly Hills, the singer, 52, was supported by his twin sons, Valentino and Matteo, 15, at the star-studded event.

© Getty Ricky Martin with his twin sons Valentino and Matteo

Happy to pose for photos, Valentino and Matteo, whom Ricky welcomed via surrogate in 2008, looked so tall as they stood next to their father. Coordinating in leather jackets, the teens went smart casual in jeans and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Ricky, who stars as evil waiter Robert in the new Apple TV+ series, put on a dapper display in a black shirt and tailored pants. During the evening, the music star made sure to stop for photos with his co-stars Kaia Gerber, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney and Carol Burnett, too.

© Getty The singer reunited with his Palm Royale co-stars on the pink carpet

A rare family outing for the Martins, Valentino and Matteo have avoided the spotlight in recent years, so their attendance came as a sweet surprise. Prior to their appearance at the Palm Royale premiere, the twins were last photographed at the 23rd Annual Human Rights Campaign national dinner in 2019.

Understandably, the twins prefer to keep a low profile, but Ricky has shared occasional snippets of their lives on Instagram, and in July 2023 revealed that he'd treated Matteo and Valentino to some downtime in Monaco ahead of one of his concerts. "Bonding time w the twins, before the show tonight #Monaco #hijos," he captioned the reel.

Having travelled the world with their father, Matteo and Valentino are also known to be his biggest critics. "They tell me, 'Dad, yesterday was better than today. What's going on with your singing?' They are very honest, and I appreciate it," Ricky told Access in 2020. "[They say], 'I like the dance that you did yesterday. Today was a little bit weak, Dad.' This is what's happening in this house."

Ricky is a doting dad to four children

A doting dad of four, Ricky also shares a daughter Lucía, 5, and a son, Renn, 4 with his ex-husband Jwan Yosef. Like their older brothers, Lucía and Renn were both born via surrogate. Asked if he's looking to have more children in the future, on Thursday Ricky told Access Hollywood: "Four, I think we're done, I think we're done, I love being a father. I love having a big family. I have twin 15-year-old boys that are asking so many really cool questions.

They love sports but they also love the arts so they work with both sides of their brain," he continued. "I have the little ones, Lucía who is 5 and Wren who is 4 and they are the loves of my lives. I wake up in the morning listening to them, they're my coffee."