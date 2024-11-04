Tom Brady ends up in controversial spot with first on-air appearance since ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

Tom Brady made his return to the air as a correspondent for NFL over the weekend, just days after it was announced that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was expecting her first child with reported boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, 47, was recently named an analyst for Fox for NFL on broadcast, although sparked some debate with one of his calls during the game on Sunday.

Tom delivered commentary for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions game, and had some opinions to share about the decision to eject Lions defensive back Brian Branch after a hit on Packers wide receiver Bo Melton.

As an on-air analyst and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom isn't allowed to criticize NFL referees, but made comments expressing his disagreement with the decision to bench Brian regardless.

"I don't love that call at all," he said on the air. "Obviously it's a penalty, but to me, there has to be serious intent in a game like this." Tom quickly turned his attention back to analyzing the impact benching Branch would have on the game.

"He does so much for these guys and they're going to have to adjust the rest of the game losing their best defensive player, who I know they were expecting to have a huge day today," he said. "Not an easy guy to replace and Green Bay has great field position now without having to do too much." The Lions ultimately emerged victorious 24 to 14.

© Getty Images The supermodel is expecting her third child, her first with new boyfriend Joaquim

The appearance came just days after Gisele's pregnancy news went public. The Brazilian supermodel, 44, and her football player ex were married from 2009-2022, and share two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

Gisele or Joaquim are yet to confirm the news themselves, and neither have spoken on the nature of their relationship either. They were linked together in late 2022, when Gisele began taking jiu-jitsu classes with his studio alongside her children.

© Getty Images The former NFL player is now an on-air analyst for NFL on Fox

While there is no word so far on whether the comments will pose any issue to Tom, the timing couldn't have been more inopportune, given his minority stake in the Raiders was approved just a few weeks ago.

He shared a lengthy statement on social media commemorating the news, celebrating that he had been "unanimously approved" as an owner and was "incredibly humbled and excited."

© Getty Images The ex Patriots quarterback's comments are causing a stir

"I'd like to thank Mark Davis for welcoming me into his family, and the tireless work he's done to help build on the organization that so many fans know and love today," he penned. "Also thank you to commissioner [Roger] Goodell for his support as well as all the NFL owners that supported my dream — I'm forever grateful."

"I'd also like to thank my partner Tom Wagner, Don Yee, Jim Gray, Alex Spiro, and Larry Delson as they have been instrumental in helping me achieve this incredible milestone."

He concluded with: "I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans… and most importantly, WIN football games."