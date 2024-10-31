Hailey Bieber shares first picture of baby Jack Blues since his birth

Hailey Bieber offered fans a glimpse into her young family on Thursday with a sweet snap of baby Jack Blues, whom she shares with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The model posted the adorable pic to her Instagram, where little Jack sat in a baby carrier with his feet poking out the bottom.

He wore a pink onesie in the shot, which did not show his face; to complete the infant's cute outfit, Hailey stuck an 'I Voted' sticker to his foot.

She captioned the photo, "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote", along with a festive ghost emoji.

This marks the first time the 27-year-old has posted about Jack since he arrived in August; at the time, Justin revealed that they had welcomed their baby boy into the world via an Instagram shot of his tiny feet, held by Hailey's perfectly manicured hand.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the "Baby" singer captioned the picture, which Hailey reposted along with a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

Hailey posted a sweet snap of baby Jack Blues to Instagram

The Rhode Beauty founder has kept her new family extremely private and didn't even announce her pregnancy to the world until six months in.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," she told W Magazine a month before Jack's birth.

"I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Justin and Hailey had previously only shared this photo of baby Jack

It is understandable why she would want to keep these special moments with her newborn under wraps; as a celeb in the public eye, Hailey is no stranger to online trolls.

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she said in an interview with The Sunday Times in 2023.

"It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

The 27-year-old didn't reveal her pregnancy to the world until six months in

Despite keeping things private, Hailey and Justin's family is smitten with the newest addition.

Hailey's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, told People that his new grandson is "unbelievably cute" and that "the world will see him soon".

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, couldn't contain her excitement after her grandson's initial birth announcement, writing, "OH MY HEART. WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"

The loved up pair married in 2018

Jack was reportedly named after Justin's father, Jeremy, who shares his middle name with the baby.

The Biebers also have a tradition of keeping their initials as 'JB'; Justin has three half-siblings, two of which are named Jazmyn and Jaxon Bieber.

Hailey and Justin began dating in 2014 after connecting through their church; after a dramatic split in 2016, they reunited in 2018 and married in the same year.