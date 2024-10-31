Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Gisele Bündchen showcases her growing bump in latest radiant outing
Joaquim Valente, are expecting their first child together for the past five or six months, the supermodel, 44, is now openly displaying her growing baby bump

The Brazilian supermodel is expecting her baby with partner Joaquim Valente

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Gisele Bündchen turned heads in Miami this Wednesday, proudly showing off her growing baby bump while on a casual outing. 

The Brazilian supermodel, 44, who is expecting her baby with partner Joaquim Valente, looked effortlessly chic and radiant in a form-fitting black mini dress that perfectly showcased her blossoming bump

Known for her understated style, Gisele paired the dress with simple black sandals, a large woven tote, and her signature blonde locks tied back into a loose braid, exuding both elegance and ease. 

Shielding her face with oversized sunglasses, she strode confidently, radiating that special glow only an expectant mother possesses.

The news of Gisele’s pregnancy broke earlier this week, surprising fans and sending waves of excitement. The model, who had been artfully hiding her pregnancy under flowing dresses and oversized coats, finally embraced the chance to flaunt her baby bump. 

Pregnant Gisele Bundchen wears a cute black mini-dress as she runs errands in Miami

Eagle eyed fans who noticed a small bump back in September believe she is likely five or six months along, meaning the baby is expected to arrive sometime in early 2024.

While Gisele has been a mother for over a decade, sharing two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, this new addition with Joaquim marks the beginning of a new chapter for her. 

Joaquim Valente, are expecting their first child together for the past five or six months, the supermodel, 44, is now openly displaying her growing baby bump

The couple has been together since mid-2023, shortly after Gisele’s high-profile split from Tom. 

Although her ex-husband has yet to publicly comment on the news, he posted a wistful message on social media earlier this week, quoting Fleetwood Mac’s song “Landslide” with the cryptic line, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?”

Gisele is expecting her first baby with her ju-jitsu instructor

The spark between Gisele and Joaquim began in December 2021 when she initially sought him out to teach her son jiu-jitsu. Joaquim, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor with a studio in Miami that he runs with his brothers Pedro and Gui Valente, quickly impressed Gisele not only with his skills but with the philosophy behind the practice.

 “Initially, I wasn’t even considering it for myself,” Gisele shared in an interview with Dust Magazine. “But when I brought [Benjamin] to his first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense.” 

Gisele's new beau and Ju-Jitsu instructor Joaquim

The supermodel found herself drawn to the discipline and life philosophy that jiu-jitsu promotes, something that mirrored her own values and goals for self-improvement.

Their professional relationship soon blossomed into a close friendship. By November 2022, following her split from Tom, the pair were spotted together in Costa Rica, sparking romance rumors. 

Gisele initially denied any romantic involvement with Joaquim, explaining that their relationship was purely professional. However, by early 2023, the connection between them was undeniable, and they were photographed sharing a tender kiss on Valentine's Day in Miami, marking the beginning of their public relationship.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady sit with Jack Brady between them, Benjamin Brady on Gisele's lap and Vivian Brady on Tom's lap
Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Despite the scrutiny on her new romance, Gisele has been adamant that her relationship with Joaquim developed only after her marriage ended. 

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she shared in an interview with The New York Times earlier this year. 

She emphasized that Joaquim was a friend first, adding, “This is the first time I am seeing someone who was a friend of mine first. It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

The couple has spent the past several months quietly building a life together. In early July, they were seen vacationing in Costa Rica with her two children, enjoying the simple pleasures of beach days and family outings. As they look forward to welcoming their new addition, it’s clear that Gisele and Joaquim are fully committed to this next chapter together.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady, who shares a close co-parenting relationship with Gisele, has been notably reserved about the news. 

Since their divorce in October 2022, he and Gisele have worked to create a positive and stable environment for their children, with both of them agreeing to keep the details of their split private. 

