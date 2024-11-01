Gisele Bundchen's latest post since pregnancy news may surprise fans

Since reports broke that Gisele Bundchen is pregnant with her third child, the attention has been on the supermodel, with publications speculating about her baby bump.

© Instagram Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant

Now, the star has broken her social media silence — but not to do what fans may have expected. The 44-year-old took to Instagram to share a story to mark a special occasion, with her family, although it wasn't to do with her pregnancy per sé.

© @gisele Gisele is celebrating Halloween with her family

Gisele shared a photo wishing her 23.2 million followers a Happy Halloween, as she shared scenes from her yard, which was decorated with a number of fake black cats with lit up eyes, and a a trick or treat sign, with a number of healthy-looking Unreal bars for any kids who decided to knock on the door.

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Clearly, the star had been focusing on making the holiday special for her two kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

She has still yet to formally acknowledge the news, first broken by People, per a source exclusive on October 28. HELLO! have reached out to her reps to comment on the baby announcement.

Hours after the news broke of her growing family, attention turned to her ex-husband Tom Brady, who she was married to from 2009 to 2022, who posted to his Instagram story a poignant photo.

© @tombrady Instagram Tom Brady takes to Instagram following Gisele's pregnancy announcement

The former football star shared a photo of a beautiful sunset, soundtracked by The Chicks' cover of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac. Over the top of the image, he shared the lyrics: "Oh mirror in the sky/ what is love? Can the child within my heart/ rise above? Can the child within my heart rise above?".

The wistful song by Stevie Nicks deals with the topic of challenges and changes in a relationship and identity, giving a potential insight to his own feelings about the big news.

© Instagram Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack Brady pose for a photo while on a helicopter ride, shared on Instagram

While Gisele and Tom share Benjamin and Vivian, the supermodel is reportedly having a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor who trained her.

Gisele has kept relatively quiet about her reported romance, although Valente has been teaching the supermodel since 2021.

She addressed the rumors in her Vanity Fair cover story, explaining: "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything…I'm so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends."

She added: "Joaquim especially. He's our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."