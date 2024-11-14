Rod Stewart faces heartbreaking dilemma over 'beautiful' prized possessions

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed that he may soon have to part ways with some of his beloved sports cars due to potholes on the roads near his Essex home.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the rocker, 79, uploaded a snapshot of himself posing alongside his fleet of luxe cars in shades of white, orange and yellow.

© Instagram The rocker owns a fleet of luxe sports cars

In his caption, Rod wrote: "I am extremely fortunate and eternally grateful to be the owner of these five beautiful hybrid sports cars, which, in my opinion, are true 'works of art.'

"Unfortunately, because of the potholes on our roads, I may have to find new owners for them. I've been driving these iconic Italian cars since the seventies, and I absolutely love and adore them."

© Instagram Rod shares two sons with his wife Penny Lancaster

He continued: "This post is for my fans—thank you, as you are the sole reason I own them. And to all the trolls… don't bother; I never read the comments."

Rod has been vocal about the condition of roads near his Harlow home where he lives with his wife Penny Lancaster. In March 2022, he was filmed filling in potholes with a shovel after he claimed that no one could be "bothered to do it".

At the time, he said: "People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can't go through here at all."

Alongside a snapshot of himself wearing a high-vis jacket, he shared: "This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it's been like this for ages. So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves."

Reacting to Rod's latest update, one follower remarked: "Awesome!! Maybe an auction for various charities??" while a second commented: "So sad if you have to get rid of them, but it sounds like you need a Hummer because of the potholes or a truck," and a third added: "So sorry you have to give them up. So glad you got to enjoy them. Your hard work has paid off."

© Getty Images Penny and Rod have been together for almost 30 years

While Rod and Penny own multiple homes across the globe, the couple primarily reside at their sprawling mansion on the Hertfordshire-Essex border.

They purchased their family home back in 2013 for £4.6 million, but didn't move into the property until 2016. Their home includes a pristine garden featuring immaculate topiary and statues galore.

Rod and Penny, who share sons Alastair and Aiden, have been together for almost 30 years. During a chat with HELLO!, Rod opened up about the secret to their happy marriage, emphasising the importance of quality family time and regular date nights.

"We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time," the legendary rockstar said.

"We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."

© @penny.lancaster/Instagram Penny and Rod's garden is a green oasis

Penny added: "You need a healthy attraction. Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."