Penny Lancaster shares unseen glimpse inside £4.6m mansion as Rod Stewart defends marriage

Fresh off the back of her husband Sir Rod Stewart defending their marriage and clarifying their living situation, Penny Lancaster shared a glimpse inside their stunning mansion in Essex which they purchased back in 2013 for an estimated £4.6 million.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the former Loose Women panellist shared a photo of some beautiful flowers from their garden decadently placed in a vase perched on a side table in their hallway.

Only a glimmer of the background could be seen, but from what we can gather, the room is a grand entrance hall with a polished, solid wood staircase.

© Instagram Penny shared these gorgeous blooms on her Instagram

The floors are also pristine wood with monochrome tiles in another part of the room.

Penny, 53, captioned the photo with the simple words: "From our garden."

On the same day, Rod, 79, shared a lengthy statement clarifying the couple's living situation and was keen to stress that they were happier than ever.

After reports began circulating that the husband and wife, who married in 2007, disagreed about where to live, the rockstar said passionately on Instagram: "There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact, it's the opposite."

He explained: "We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

"Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there."

Rod then explained that two of his other children still lived at their LA home and insisted that he and Penny remain deeply in love after "27 glorious years."

© Denise Truscello Sir Rod and Penny married in 2007

Penny and Sir Rod's lavish Essex home worth millions

Back in 2021 when Penny was a regular on Loose Women, she often dialled into the show from home to give interviews, affording viewers a look at their jaw-dropping interiors.

One appearance was filmed from their living room, which has regal-looking features such as ornate armchairs, a vintage sideboard and lots of gilded picture frames.

© @penny.lancaster/Instagram Penny Lancaster's garden at Essex home

Another stint on the ITV daytime show was filmed from Penny's bedroom, which features a quilted headboard with silk curtains behind it, and the room features plenty of lighting options with fringe bedside lights and vintage wall uplights.

The couple are also fortunate to have plenty of land at home. Earlier this year, Penny posted a photo of their enormous garden and never-ending lawn.

© Photo: Rex Penny's home in Essex

The outdoor area is pristinely kept with trimmed grass and manicured bushes. Eagle-eyed fans may also spot marble statues dotted around the grounds, as well as a beautiful white wooden bench towards the back.

Penny and Rod's secrets to eternal love

Rod insisted in his statement that after almost three decades, he and his wife remain deeply in love. The superstar couple previously opened up to HELLO! about what makes their love so rock solid after all these years.

Rod explained that one factor is always making time for one another. "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time," the legendary rockstar said.

© Getty Images Penny and Rod have been together for almost 30 years

"We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."

Penny added: "You need a healthy attraction. Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."