Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's huge £4.1m mansion they were forced to leave behind

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are fortunate to have multiple homes across the globe, but their primary residence is a sprawling mansion on the Hertfordshire-Essex border.

However, their current property is not the first home that the world-famous musician, 79, and the model, 53, have owned in the area.

Up until 2019, the couple, who wed in 2007 after meeting in 1999, lived in an enormous mansion said to now be worth more than £8 million.

© Denise Truscello Sir Rod and Penny have been together for over 24 years

Rod and Penny moved into the home in 2013 after purchasing it for more than £4 million, but the pair decided to move to another part of the county to be closer to their sons, Alastair and Aiden's schools.

Rod and Penny's former home they left behind for their sons

After putting their home on the market for £7.5 million in 2016, the pair had a tough time selling at their asking price and were eventually forced to slash the price down to £4.1 million.

Three years after putting it on the market, the home was eventually snapped up by footballer Andy Carroll and his wife Billi Mucklow.

© Shutterstock The Grade-II listed home where Rod Stewart lived with Penny until 2019

Billi and Andy recently announced their separation and have since put the six-bedroom house on the market for £8.5 million, more than double the price Rod sold it for five years ago.

The Jacobean house is a Grade-II listed mansion sitting on 25 acres of land which offers expansive views of Epping Forest.

The garden area is endless and offers a pool area, tennis courts, a football pitch and a lawn that seemingly goes on forever – meaning the house and surrounding area were shrouded in privacy from prying eyes.

The property's interiors are no less impressive and feature a bespoke fitted kitchen, multiple reception rooms and bedrooms, a master suite and five en-suites for each guest bedroom.

© Shutterstock The house was bought by footballer Andy Carroll and his wife Billi Mucklow

According to The Standard, Rod had planned on living in the enormous house, which he previously described as "breathtaking" for the rest of his life, but he and Penny decided to move to accommodate their sons' education.

In 2005, Penny and Rod welcomed Alastair, their eldest child together. Now 18, their towering son Alastair has made a name for himself as a model.

Rod and Penny at their home at Christmas time

The couple welcomed their youngest, Aiden, in 2011. The 12-year-old is often seen out with his famous parents and siblings in pictures on social media.

Rod is a father to eight including, Sarah Streeter, 60, Kimberley, 44, Sean, 43, Ruby, 37, Renee Stewart, 32, Liam, 29, and his two previous boys with Penny.

© Instagram Rod Stewart with his family

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster put to bed rumours of moving

In August, Rod was forced to put out a statement clarifying his and Penny's living situation amid reports of a 'rift' in their marriage.

"There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact, it's the opposite," he wrote passionately on Instagram.

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart, his wife, Penny Lancaster and their son Alastair

He explained: "We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

"Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there."

Rod then explained that two of his other children still lived at their LA home and insisted that he and Penny remain deeply in love after "27 glorious years."