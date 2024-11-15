Inside Mike Tyson's, 58, marriage with Kiki Spicer and how she 'turned' his life around

Mike Tyson is set to return to the ring following a four-year absence as the 58-year-old takes on YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul on Friday.

The former heavyweight champion will no doubt he cheered on by his wife Kiki Spicer, who he shares two of his seven children with. Despite her support, Mike has previously admitted that his wife initially didn't want him to take on the fight, telling Sport Bible: "My wife is constantly telling me, you do not need to do this fight. This is what I want to do, this is me. I'm seeking my glory."

© D Dipasupil Mike credited Kiki with turning his life around

Here's everything you need to know about Kiki…

Biography

Lakiha 'Kiki' Spicer was born on 11 June 1977 in the American state of Pennsylvania. Her father was a huge boxing enthusiast, something that rubbed off on Kiki, with the businesswoman meeting her future husband at one of his matches in 2004.

© Imeh Akpanudosen Kiki is a successful business owner

Kiki has held a variety of jobs including running her own clothing boutique, however, she has also dabbled with writing and in 2012 she wrote the script for Mike's one-man show, Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth.

While dating Mike, Kiki ended up being charged for fraud. She was sent to prison for six months in 2008, while carrying the boxer's child.

Relationship with Mike

Kiki was 18 when she first met Mike, who was then 28, with the duo meeting following one of his boxing matches. The pair then embarked on an on-off relationship for several years.

In 2012, Kiki confessed to the New York Post: "I could never really get him out of my system. I would try and then we would get back with each other. He's the only person I was ever able to fall back in love with several times."

© Ethan Miller Mike and Kiki met at a boxing match

The couple married in 2009, holding a private ceremony at the La Bella Wedding Chapel at the Las Vegas Hilton. In 2011, Mike and Kiki renewed their vows in front of their friends and family, who they had invited under the pretence of holding a joint birthday celebration.

Mike has credited Kiki with helping him to overcome a drug addiction and turning his controversial life around. He told the New York Post: "I'm very happy me and my wife got together, because I don't know how I would have survived out there."

Children

Mike and Kiki have welcomed two children, daughter Milan, 15, and son Morocco, 13.

Milan has inherited her father's sporty streak, although she's involved in tennis as opposed to boxing. The teen is working towards a professional career and has trained with Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously worked with Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.

© Jerritt Clark Mike's youngest son often stays out of the spotlight

Speaking of the impact of sport on the youngster, Mike reflected in 2021: "I see her transcending into something she would never have before if she hadn't got involved in tennis. She has confidence. At 11/12 years old, she has confidence in herself."

Meanwhile, son Morocco has mostly stayed out of the public eye since his birth.