John Krasinski's 'change' in 14-year marriage with wife Emily Blunt

Over the 14 years of marriage, John Krasinski, 45, admitted his relationship with his wife Emily Blunt, 41, has "evolved."

The pair are notoriously private about their home life in Brooklyn with their two kids Hazel, 10, and Violet, eight, but The Office star made the rare confession after he was crowned People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

© Brendon Thorne John opened up about his marriage after being crowned People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

After he discovered he was the winner, John said of his fellow A Quiet Place star Emily: "There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.

"It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her," he added.

Private wedding

John and Emily met at a restaurant in November 2008 and exchanged vows two years later on July 10, 2010. They utilised the privacy of their friend and fellow star George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy, for the ceremony.

The Jack Ryan actor said he was unsure whether to take George up on his offer to use his home.

"George said, 'I have this place, and you should feel free to use it,'" he told Elle. "Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, 'There's no way he is serious.; But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings."

The pair are now parents to two daughters, but they still don't fully understand their famous parents' jobs. In fact, they thought their mother – who they saw in Mary Poppins – married their father – whom they assumed worked as an accountant – out of "charity."

"This guy came up to me and he went, 'John from The Office?' And I went, 'Yeah.' And he goes, 'Oh my God, it's so good to see you!' And he walked away.

© Getty Images Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share two daughters

"And then Hazel said, 'So you work with that guy?' And I said, 'No.' And she said, "Why are you lying to me? He said he knows you from the office.'"

He added: "My kids thought that she had married me out of charity, like, 'You’re so nice to marry an accountant! That’s so nice of you.'"

Marriage comments

© Mike Coppola The couple have sung each other's praises since getting married at George Clooney's home in 2010

John has gushed about his wife on several occasions, describing her as "my hero in every single way" in an interview with Today in 2016. Meanwhile, Emily similarly sang his praises back in 2020, stating they are "each other's confidant."

During his most recent chat with People, John revealed his wife's reaction to him being named as this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

"There was a lot of joy involved in me telling [Emily]," he admitted, before stating he wants to memorialise the occasion with a "binding contract" at their family home.

After Emily joked that she would decorate their house by turning John's People cover into wallpaper, he said: "Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all."

