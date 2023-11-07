Portia De Rossi, 50, poses in a bikini as fans wonder the same thing

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi wished their good friend, Kris Jenner, a happy birthday over the weekend and managed to confuse fans with their celebratory photo.

The talk show host posed on board a yacht with her bikini-clad wife and Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in an image posted on Instagram.

In the photo, Portia, 50, looked radiant in a green bikini and sarong, while the others donned coverups and alternative beachwear.

WATCH: Inside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's $70 million mansion

But the women caused confusion as they all struck an unusual pose - and eagle-eyed fans spotted it. "Happy birthday to my BFF @krisjenner who looks better in leopard print than anyone I know," Ellen wrote, before adding: "Except a leopard, of course."

Her social media followers congratulated Kris, but couldn't help but comment on their feet in the photo. "What is going on with Kris' feet,?" wrote one, as a second quipped: "All of the ladies are doing the same thing with their feet," and a third remarked: "Are they trying to hide their toes."

On closer inspection, Ellen, Kris and Portia were all stacking their feet, and standing on one leg.

Some fans suggested they were posing like that to avoid the hot decking while others said it was to make them look taller. Either way, all eyes were on their toes and the conversation was extensive.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia renewed their vows in February 2023

The photo was taken during a sun-soaked vacation in Majorca over the summer. Ellen and Kris have a long-time friendship and she's even featured on The Kardashians in more recent episodes.

In addition, the Kardashian momager officiated Ellen and Portia's vow renewal ceremony for Portia's 50th birthday.

© Getty Images Kris Jenner with boyfriend Corey Gamble and Ellen DeGeneres with her wife Portia De Rossi

The Ally McBeal actress surprised her wife with the reveal when she said: "You don’t have to say anything at all, but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, it was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me, in front of family and friends."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly in attendance at the event in February 2023, at the couple's home, as were Friends stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston.

© Instagram The couple exchanged vows in front of 19 people at their LA home

Kris gushed over her good pals and said: "These two were born for each other and Corey and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late night chat sessions.

"These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me how perfect they are together."

