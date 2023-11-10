Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's unbelievable new chicken coop at $70 million mansion looks like a luxury home of its own

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi have given their furry friends something to flap about. The couple are proud owners of a number of chickens, but their residence looks like a lap of luxury for the birds.

Taking to Instagram, Ellen recently revealed they'd extended the chicken coop at their palatial $70 million Santa Barbara property - and to say it's expansive would be an understatement.

In the clip, both Ellen and Portia cooed at their pets as they panned around to show off the wooden structure situated on grounds off their compound.

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's chicken coop inside $70 million mansion is the size of a second home

The chickens had an extended run which the pair said the birds enjoyed running the length of. There were swings and perches throughout and despite the number of chickens, it was remarkably clean.

In the caption, Ellen thanked the team behind the chicken pad and wrote: "We have an update to our chicken coop.Thanks again to Dare to Dream Farms for the expansion."

The company is dedicated to the comfort of the chickens and their website boasts that they provide: "Handcrafted coops built to order by our team in California, designed with your chicken's safety and well-being in mind."

© Getty The couple have recreated a 'chicken hotel'

Ellen and Portia's coop is so big, they can easily stand up and walk around inside - in fact, they could do laps.

They revealed they had become chicken parents back in July when they announced on social media: "Today's the day. We've been waiting to do this for a while. We have chickens. We're very excited, and they're very excited."

© Getty The long-time couple have amassed an impressive property portfolio worth millions

Ellen promised to "update you with chicken watch on a regular basis". At the time, the comedian and talk show host shared some of their names as she introduced Brenda, Linda, Marge, Debbie, and Rooster.

She added: "Portia and I have been dreaming of this day for a long time, and it’s finally here. We have chickens! If you have any great tips for raising chickens please share them with me."

They were inundated with messages and suggestions to help them on their new venture - and they appear to be loving it. While the chicken coop is huge, it pales in comparison to the rest of the house.

The Tuscan-style mansion boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house.

© Instagram The couple renewed their vows earlier this year in front of 19 people at their LA home

There's also a wine cellar, a movie theater, a pool, two spas, an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a fountain, an outdoor kitchen, and a private beach area.

They also bought an adjacent parcel of land measuring 6.6 acres that includes vast lawns and a small lake. Together both properties measure 10 acres.

