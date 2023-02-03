Inside Ellen DeGeneres' $450m property portfolio

Ellen DeGeneres broke records at the end of 2022 when she and her wife, Portia de Rossi purchased a stunning $70 million home in Carpinteria, the most expensive property bought in Santa Barbara County.

Despite only living in the home for a few months, it already holds sentimental value as earlier this week, Portia turned her 50th birthday party into a surprise wedding vow renewal and tied the knot with Ellen all over again in front of their celebrity friends, 15 years after first saying 'I do'.

But if history repeats itself, the couple may not stay in their new home for long as over the last 17 years, they have bought and sold several luxury properties in Southern California worth a total of $450 million – and that's not even including their new home, which you can take a peek inside of in the video below.

"The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house… and then…" she recalled to Architectural Digest in 2011, as Portia quipped: "Another one, and another one, and another one, and another one."

Ellen's first home was a Spanish bungalow in West Hollywood, which she fixed up and later sold. "That was when I realized that if you make some improvements, you can make money," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2015.

Ellen and Portia currently own four luxury homes. Their new $70 million one is a Tuscan-style mansion that boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house. There's also a wine cellar, a movie theater, a pool, two spas, an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a fountain, an outdoor kitchen, and a private beach area.

Ellen and Portia's Bel-Air home is the height of luxury

They also bought an adjacent parcel of land measuring 6.6 acres that includes vast lawns and a small lake. Together both properties measure 10 acres.

Ellen and Portia also own a $29 million Bel Air mansion, formerly owned by designer Tom Ford. It features three bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 180-degree views of Los Angeles.

Then there's the 5.8-acre Rancho San Leandro ranch, which they bought for $7.2 million in 2017 before selling for $11 million a year later. But in May 2021 the couple bought it again, spending $14.3 million on the mid-century-modern bungalow near Montecito's Butterfly Beach.

The couple's Montecito home they sold for $34m

That same year, they dropped $2.9 million on a two-bedroom bungalow in the same area.

Other properties the couple has bought and sold over the years include a $15.75 million mansion – the scene of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries's 2011 wedding – in Montecito, California, which they offloaded for $20 million.

In 2011, Ellen and Portia scooped up Brad Pitt's former Malibu home for $12 million and sold it one year later for $13 million.

2013 saw them buy a Wallace Frost–designed Montecito estate for $26.5 million. It featured a sunken tennis court, a badminton court, and a lap swimming pool. Five years later they sold it for $34 million.

Another Montecito property

And 2020 saw the couple drop $3.6 million on a three-bedroom English Tudor home which was initially constructed in Surrey in the 1700s and later brought over to the United States in the 1980s.

They sold it for almost double what they paid, with Ariana Grande dropping $6.75 million on the estate, which has an orangery, library, exposed brick fireplaces, wood beam ceilings, two kitchens, a gym, and a workshop.

Later that year, they made $6 million profit on a four-acre property in Montecito, which featured multiple buildings including a Tom Kundig–designed barn and a Cape Dutch–style main house.

Ellen and Portia paid $49 million but sold it less than a year later for $55 million.

