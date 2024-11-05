Simone Biles shares concerning tearful photos as chapter in life comes to an end

It's the end of the Gold Over America tour for Simone Biles, and the star was certainly emotional after she's spent the last few months touring across the States with her fellow gymnasts to put on an incredible performance every night.

As the star headed to the airport, it appeared to be an incredibly emotional time for her as she shared a series of photos of her progressively getting more emotional until she was in floods of tears, all while holding a mimosa.

The star wore a black hoodie and her iconic goat necklace, as she shared four selfies of her getting tearful, which she captioned: "a series…."

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone shared her emotional moments with fans

The tour, which began in Oceanside, California, in early September, finally came to a close on November 3 in Detroit. It started just weeks after Simone competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where she won four medals and became an 11-time Olympic medalist.

© @jowens and @simonebiles Jonathan Owens visited his wife Simone on her tour

As Simone headed off on tour, her husband Jonathan Owens also traveled across the country from their Texas home to Chicago. The football safety plays for the Chicago Bears, and the season started on September 8 with a game against the Tennessee Titans. Jonathan led his team to victory with a third quarter touchdown.

© @simonebiles

Despite the long distance nature of their relationship, the couple have supported each other throughout their respective challenges over the past few months.

Jonathan took advantage of his Bye Week to visit her while on tour, with the gymnast sharing a number of PDA-filled photos as they enjoyed some quality time. Simone shared photos of the two eating in restaurants, going out shopping, and even enjoying some time at an arcade.

© Perry Knotts Gymnast Simone Biles stands on the sideline before the football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

While out on the tour, the football star showed off his gymnastic skills on the apparatus. He grabbed two parallel bars at waist level and lifted himself so that his legs were in a pike position and his toes were pointed.

With Simone's tour finally over, she'll likely be spending more time watching the football star play in the windy city. She will certainly be going to watch him on November 17, as he plays against his old team, the Green Bay Packers, a major rival of the Bears.

The gymnast partnered with Barefoot Wines to reveal that lucky fans could win an opportunity to sit with her in a guest suite for the ultimate NFL 'WAG' (wives and girlfriends) gameday experience while attending the game.