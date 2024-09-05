Simone Biles looks so glamorous in tiered dress amid 'time apart' from husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles showed off her sartorial prowess as she graced Kate Spade New York's Annual Global Summit on Women's Mental Health at Times Center on Thursday.

The Olympic athlete, who is the most decorated gymnast in history, looked beautiful in an all-black ensemble.

Simone wore a loose-fitting tiered dress complete with a V-neckline and a flattering sleeveless cut.

© Taylor Hill

Adding a dose of animal print to her coordinated dressing, the 27-year-old slipped into a pair of leopard-print heels, complementing her red-tipped French manicure.

Simone carried Kate Spade's 'Grace' shoulder bag in black leather, completing her ensemble with delicate silver jewellery.

© Taylor Hill Simone carried a Kate Spade handbag

She radiated natural beauty with a minimal makeup look, letting her glossy raven hair fall past her shoulders in tumbling curls. It's not the first time this week we've seen the Team USA athlete off the mat, as she turned heads at the US Open on Wednesday.

© Gotham Simone stunned at the US Open on Wednesday

Fresh from winning three gold medals and a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Ohio-born star cut a casual figure as she joined a fleet of stars on Day 10 of the tennis championships.

Looking sporty yet sophisticated, Simone slipped into wide-leg white trousers and rocked a cropped halter neck tee, layering with a breezy powder-blue shirt.

Simone's private life

The gymnast's string of glamorous appearances came just after the star revealed she and her husband Jonathan Owens are set to spend time apart.

Simone and her NFL star husband Jonathan Owens have been married since 2023

Simone married her NFL player husband in April 2023, and the couple are no strangers to long distance due to their demanding respective sporting careers.

The star took to Instagram to mark her husband's upcoming NFL season with the Chicago Bears with some polaroids of the duo, which she captioned: "See you in a few weeks."

© LIONEL BONAVENTURE US' Simone Biles poses with the gold medal during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Speaking about the regular time apart, Simone said on Today that she and Jonathan "cherish the moments that we get together," adding that her husband was "doing great out in Green Bay," whilst playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Simone has revealed she won't be attending as many of Jonathan's games as she'd like in the coming months - she'll be busy with the 'Gold Over America Tour', which kicks off on September 16.

