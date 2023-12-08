Jamie Oliver talks 'very romantic’ vow renewal with wife Jools - and whose idea it was

Jamie and Jools Oliver are serious couples goals, and we loved hearing that they had renewed their wedding vows after 23 years back in April. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Jamie revealed why they made the very special decision - and whose idea it was in the first place!

He explained: "It was my wife’s idea and I thought I’d go along with it. Saying the vows a second time around actually meant something more – you’ve earned it rather than just saying it, and I loved it. It was actually a very nice thing to do, very romantic, and I ended up enjoying it more than anyone else."

At the time, Jools shared a post of the beautiful day on Instagram, which read: "So wonderful the first time we did it again. What an incredible memory to treasure so happy, emotional, romantic and beautiful.

"Seeing the children’s little faces made the whole experience so special. I could only have dreamed of being on a holiday this magical thank you so much @discoversoneva your care, attention to detail and unbelievable kindness made everything so special almost feels like it was a dream."

© Instagram Jamie and Jools Oliver renewed their wedding vows in April

Jamie added: "Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again! Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

"It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together. It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very privet apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

© Toby Hancock/Shutterstock Jamie opened up about the romantic moment

"We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing! a massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie."

Their friends, including Giovanna Fletcher, were quick to offer their congratulations, with Giovanna writing: "Love this!!!!! Huge congratulations team on all your love has created."

The couple share five children

Jamie visited the show to discuss his new book, 5 Ingredients Mediterranean, explaining: "Part of my job is to listen very hard to the public and what they want is short shopping lists and delicious things quickly. I did 5 ingredients five years ago and Jules said I must do another. She nagged me for two years and eventually, I gave in! She’s always right!"

© Shutterstock Jools wanted to renew their vows

The celebrity chef was joined on the show, which airs on Friday, by Julianne Moore, Paapa Essiedu, as well as Ricky Gervais and singer Olivia Dean.

