Jamie Oliver shares never-before-seen childhood photos of eldest daughter Poppy - and she's her mum's double

Doting dad Jamie Oliver was feeling sentimental on Monday, when he shared a never-before-seen photograph of his eldest daughter, Poppy.

The TV chef, 49, came across several old family photos and shared them with fans on his Instagram Stories. One photo featured his now 22-year-old daughter as an adorable infant posing outdoors surrounded by brown autumn leaves.

© Instagram

Alongside the sweet photo, Jamie wrote: "Little pops," with a red heart emoji. In the photo, Poppy was wearing a cosy pink duffle coat, and her gorgeous blonde ringlets were impossible to miss.

All of Jamie's girls—Poppy, Daisy, 21, and Petal, 15—bear an incredible likeness to their beautiful mother, Jools Oliver. A second photo shared by Jamie showed just how alike they really are.

© Instagram Jamie shared a gorgeous photo of his wife

The photo depicted a younger Jools watching Jamie cook, and she could have been mistaken for one of her daughters in the black-and-white shot. Captioning the photo, Jamie wrote: "Still watching me cooking @joolsoliver."

Jools looked glorious in the candid shot, wearing a long-sleeved white top with cut-outs on the shoulders.

Jamie's daughters are the image of their mum Jools

In addition to their daughters, Jools and Jamie are the doting parents of Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket.

© Instagram Buddy looked so tall as he posed with his brother River

Buddy has changed so much, as shown in a recent photo Jamie shared of his eldest son, who is now nearly as tall as his TV star dad. The teen was pictured alongside his younger brother and nutrition influencer, Tyler Butt, last week. Meanwhile, little River looks so much like Jamie.

The pair looked close as Buddy stood with his arms around River while they beamed for the camera.

The family of seven lives in a gorgeous £6 million Essex mansion named Spains Hall. The sprawling property boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and even a great hall. The grounds also feature an additional six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables. When can we move in?