Sarah Jessica Parker's twin daughters share never-before-seen family photos to mark brother James' 22nd birthday

Happy birthday, James Wilkie Broderick! The budding actor and the oldest of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's three children celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday, October 28.

Sarah, 59, and Matthew, 62, are the parents of James and his younger twin sisters Loretta and Tabitha, who turned 15 in July, and the two are paying tribute to their older brother.

James took to his public social media page to share the sweet family photos his sisters had shared on their own private pages for his special day.

Loretta shared a snap of herself and James playing with Hot Wheels sets on a family vacation, writing: "Happy birthday to my fave brother!!" while Tabitha posted a throwback of the three siblings scaling a brick wall together. "Happy birthday! Love you, have a good day!"

James also shared a look at his night out in Halloween garb, stepping out in a jester's hat. He posted a selfie of himself and remarked: "But it's also Finn Wittrock and Frank Ocean's birthday."

The Sex and the City star spoke exclusively with HELLO! last year about raising three children with Matthew, especially how that dynamic evolves the older they get.

Sarah stated that she described herself first as "a parent, I'm a mother of three children and I've discovered that they don't need you less as they get older — they need you more. That's a dominant, joyful part of my life but it's also the thing that's most important."

She added: "I'm a wife — I've been with my husband for 30 years — and I'm a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for."

The And Just Like That… star also revealed the most important advice she'd imparted to her three children: "I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn't been helpful for me."

"I say this to my kids, too. You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience?"

She continued: "There's danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say, 'Okay, that happened — now what?'"

As an RoC ambassador, she also spoke fondly about connecting with her twin girls over skincare, although not so much her son and husband. "The girls are constantly in and out. They are [then 14], so I'm happy to share anything with them."

"Matthew doesn't take anything – he has such beautiful skin. He doesn't go in the sun and he's very good at sunscreen. One of my daughters is fair and one has an olive complexion, so they have different needs."

James is a rising actor just like his parents, a member of small theater companies in NYC, and is also a Classics major at Brown University. He has attended several red carpets with his parents, most often beside his dad.