Sarah Jessica Parker shares 59th birthday message while 'far from home' with Matthew Broderick

Happy birthday Sarah Jessica Parker! The actress and TV icon is celebrating her 59th birthday today, March 25, although she's marking the day away from her family home.

The star traveled to London at the end of last year to kickstart a run of her acclaimed comedy play Plaza Suite on the West End, marking her West End debut.

She was joined by her husband Matthew Broderick, her co-star in the play, who made his West End return following an acclaimed turn in The Starry Messenger in 2019.

The pair's run at London's Savoy Theatre kicked off on January 17 and was extended for two more weeks till April 13, the follow-up to its record-breaking 19-week limited engagement on Broadway in New York.

While Sarah and Matthew have made New York their home base with their three children, 21-year-old son James and 14-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, they've since settled into life in London.

The Sex and The City star took to her Instagram with a gorgeous and colorful photo of a birthday bouquet, and penned a message to her friends and fans, writing: "Oh I am so touched by all the warm and generous birthday messages."

© Instagram Sarah shared a picture of a bouquet on her birthday, thanking fans and friends for their wishes

"Still far from home, but the shared sweet sentiments make me feel connected. I am filled with a gorgeous bouquet of gratitude and offer my deepest appreciation and love. Your SJ X."

She alluded to her birthday celebration following tonight's show with a shot of her birthday shoes, a pair of heeled knee-high black leather boots with bow detailing on the front from her own line of shoes.

"My birthday boots," she called them. "Been waiting for the occasion. Walking me into the @savoytheatreldn and then onward into the night, post show. I'm counting on them to direct me towards some champagne and merriment."

© Instagram The star's "birthday boots"

The original Broadway production opened on March 28, 2022 after being postponed due to Covid-19 mandated lockdowns, and eventually ended that July, breaking several box office records and becoming the third highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history.

The revival was nominated for a Tony Award in 2022 for Best Costume Design, while the West End run recently earned a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Sarah herself in the Best Actress category.

© Getty Images The real life husband and wife pair play three separate couples

Originally written by Neil Simon in 1969, the play revolves around a couple staying in the same hotel suite they resided at on their honeymoon 23 years prior, with the two leads playing three different couples over the course of the story.

The official synopsis reads: "Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter's nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom."

© Getty Images The couple's West End run with "Plaza Suite" began in January and will run till April

Matthew, for his part, celebrated his own 62nd birthday last week, March 21, and while he maintains a more private life off social media, their son James shared a sweet tribute, posting a photo of theirs from the red carpet and simply captioning it: "Wooo hbd."

