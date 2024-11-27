Cross star Ryan Eggold's love life explored; including his famous exes

Ryan Eggold is currently making waves for his performance as a sadistic serial killer in the Amazon Prime show Cross.

Starring alongside Aldis Hodge, who plays forensic psychologist Alex Cross, — based on James Patterson's character — Ryan's portrayal of the murderous Ed Ramsay, is eery but incredible.

But away from the small screen, Ryan leads a low-key life and calls himself an "old man" when it comes to dating.

Here's what we know about the actor and if there's a special someone in his life.

Where you've seen him before

Prior to his grizzly role as a killer on Cross, Ryan was saving lives as Dr. Max Goodwin on the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam.

However, he became a household name in 2008 as Ryan Matthews on 90210, followed by a leading role in crime series, The Blacklist and its spin-off series The Blacklist: Redemption.

Who is he dating?

Ryan prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight but many outlets have reported he's dating Nikki (Nicole) Lewis.

Although no further details of the relationship are known, and actress by that name starred in a few episodes of The Blacklist and New Amsterdam.

He's 'no good' at romance

Ryan may like the attention from admirers, he's never sure how to take it.

"I am an old man,” he told Confidential. "I go for the quiet. I wouldn’t say I handle attention well, I'd say I stumble over pick-up lines poorly. I'm not good at any of that."

His famous exes

Despite his inability to flirt, Ryan has been linked to several celebrities.

In 2008, he confessed he was "sort of dating someone. She's an actress."

The woman in question was Ashley Greene, who's known for playing Alice Cullen in the Twilight movies.

A year later he was dating Marley & Me actress Haley Bennett.

NBC connection

Ryan sparked reports of a relationship with Today correspondent, Jill Martin in 2000, when they were seen getting brunch in Southampton.

But Ryan's rep pointed out the NBC connection and said they were purely friends.

In 2022, he was also linked to Bella Thorne after they were reportedly spotted spending time together in New York.

Inspired by a 'crazy' girlfriend

Ryan's directorial debut Literally, Right Before Aaron, was inspired by a former romance.

The movie follows Adam who attends his college girlfriend's wedding, where unresolved feelings bubble up from the past.

When asked if he attended his ex's wedding, Ryan quipped: "No, she wasn’t actually engaged. It was an empty threat, which is even more crazy."