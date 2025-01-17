Severance star Adam Scott's sweet love story with wife Naomi

Adam Scott returns in the award-winning drama, Severance. Back for a second season, the actor reprises his role as Mark S, a macrodata refiner working at Lumon Industries. To say his character's love life is complicated would be a massive understatement, but luckily for the TV star, things are way less dramatic in his own marriage.

Since 1998, Adam has been in a relationship with Naomi Sablan, an award-winning television and film producer. After tying the knot in 2005, the couple has welcomed two children and they've also started a production company together. Here, we take a look at their love story…

A fortuitous first meeting

Adam and Naomi were first introduced by a friend at a bar on Sunset Boulevard.

© Getty Adam and Naomi Scott met at a bar in 1998

To commemorate his wife's birthday in 2023, Adam reflected on their decade-spanning romance, telling fans: "Yup we met in 1998. My partner in life and work, I love her so much I'll disintegrate into a fine powder if I try and explain. I'm so insanely bonkers lucky."

Tying the knot

After seven years of dating, Adam and Naomi tied the knot, although there are very few details about their wedding.

Growing their family

Adam and Naomi are proud parents to a son, Graham, and a daughter, Frankie. Speaking with SheKnows in 2019, the A-lister explained that he and his wife have made a point of giving them a life away from the spotlight. "We try to keep the kids grounded and away from all of the Hollywood stuff so they can be kids as long as possible," he said.

© Getty The couple are proud parents to a son and a daughter

More recently, Adam noted that Graham and Frankie have started watching more of his projects. "They're teenagers now so actually Severance has really connected with them," he told Us Weekly.

"They love it. It's the first time they've ever been interested at all in something I've done, at least that they've admitted to me. But they really do love it. I think they just never wanna watch anything I'm in because they get enough of me at home."

Singing his wife's praises

There's no doubt about it, Adam is totally besotted with his wife. "I just love [Naomi]. I think she's the coolest, the smartest, the funniest and the most beautiful. It's pretty simple," he gushed in 2022.

For Valentine's Day in 2023, Adam followed up with a carousel of photos from their travels together, which he captioned: "Happy Valentine's Day to my love, my partner, my wifey…Naomi. Still, after 25 years— no idea how I got so stupid lucky…"

Setting up a production company

Adam and Naomi frequently collaborate via their company, Gettin' Rad Productions. The Greatest Event in Television History (2012-14), Other People (2016), Fun Mom Dinner (2017) and Ghosted (2017) are among the many projects they've produced.

Chatting to Business Insider in 2024, Adam said: "I find producing satisfying because it relates directly to my and Naomi's interests.

© Getty Adam and Naomi have set up Gettin' Rad Productions

"We love watching movies and shows — we have some differing tastes and also share certain tastes. Producing feeds directly into that because you get to shepherd projects along from something that may just be an idea and watch it grow and then be something that's actually out there in the world for people to hopefully enjoy. That's really satisfying."

"It just turned out that we do work together really well and enjoy working together and getting to spend that time together," he added.