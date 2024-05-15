Kelly Clarkson shares 'beautiful' new update on life with her two kids as fans react

It looks like Kelly Clarkson's a fan of the movies, especially when it involves family time with her two children, nine-year-old daughter River and eight-year-old son Remington.

The talk show host and TV star, 42, took to social media to share an update on their new lives in NYC since moving The Kelly Clarkson Show down there.

Together, the trio went to catch an early screening of John Krasinski's new family comedy IF, starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming, plus a host of other stars in cameo roles. If you're unfamiliar, watch the trailer below...

The trailer for "IF"

Kelly gushed about the experience, writing: "Y'all have got to go see the @ifmovie. I took my kids and they loved it, but it's not just a movie for kids. It's for the kid in all of us."

She continued: "Great job to everyone involved! @johnkrasinski thank you for making this movie! It is so beautiful! Also, the dance scene with Fiona Shaw will be living rent free in my heart, forever."

Fans loved the singer's sweet review, with many sharing that they were about to see it as well (IF comes out in theaters on May 17) and some even jokingly asking Kelly for her Letterboxd.

The American Idol champ has been making headlines over the past couple days for a recent interview when she confessed that she had been prescribed a weight loss drug, which resulted in her slimmed down physique, although contrary to popular belief, it isn't Ozempic.

"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too," she explained in a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg. "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it's not – it's something else."

MORE: Hoda Kotb's daughters make surprise appearance on Kelly Clarkson's show featuring famous guest – watch

While netizens have flocked to social media to share their own takes, several prominent TV personalities who have worked with Kelly have spoken up in defense of her and praised her honesty.

© Getty Images Kelly shares her two kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton shared a lengthy message in response to Kelly's comments, saying to fans: "I met @kellyclarkson years ago at GMA and found her to be kind, warm, friendly and of course, talented!"

MORE: Kelly Clarkson looks gorgeous in red as she brings fans to tears with her latest performance

"Today, she's in the headlines for the way in which she has discussed her taking weight loss medication to lose a significant amount of weight. It's upsetting to see how she's being attacked for it – for not 'telling everything' about which drug she takes, etc."

She continued: "People: THAT'S HER CHOICE! It's not for anyone to say how, when, if or why she should talk about it. She's a person, and just because she's a public figure doesn't mean that the fundamental rules of decency, privacy, autonomy etc etc don't apply to her."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson confesses why dating after Brandon Blackstock divorce is 'too hard'

NBC colleague Al Roker similarly defended her on the latest iteration of the Third Hour of Today, sharing his own experience of dealing with such issues when he lost more than 100 lbs after a gastric bypass surgery when diets and workouts weren't helping.

© Getty Images "People ought to just back off and let them live their lives."

"There's too much judgment going on," he asserted. "People, as long as they're working with their doctors and being healthy about it, people ought to just back off and let them live their lives."