Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in figure-hugging Grammys gown alongside adorable lookalike son Remy

Kelly Clarkson turned heads when she rocked up to the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night wearing the most spectacular ensemble.

The 41-year-old has been missing from the prestigious ceremony for the last few years – but she came back with a bang in one of her most head-turning looks to date.

The Since You've Been Gone singer was a vision in a custom, porcelain white Jason Wu Collection sculpted crepe gown that hugged her slimmed-down physique.

The delicate dress highlighted her tiny waist and boasted a subtle train with pleat detailing.

She accessorized with sparkling Jared Atelier Diamond jewelry, a white clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Kelly oozed old Hollywood glamour with her hair in expertly styled waves with plenty of volume at the crown.

As for her makeup, she let her eyes be the focus with a soft smokey look and emphasized her pearly white smile with glossy lips.

Kelly's stylist, Micaela Erlanger – who has been working with her on The Kelly Clarkson Show since she moved to NYC – teased her outfit ahead of the ceremony, and we certainly weren't disappointed.

She exclusively told HELLO!: "I'm super excited for Kelly's Grammys look, she's going to look fire. I'm very proud of it, I can't wait for you to see it."

She added: "The overall look [is] sleek, elegant and just the right amount of sultry."

However, the singer wasn't the only one to bask under the photographers' flashing lights – her son Remy made a surprise appearance and joined his mom on the red carpet.

The seven-year-old looked thrilled to be his mother's date for the evening and looked adorable in a red velvet suit with a yellow flower attached to the lapel of his jacket.

Kelly's return to the Grammys was in honor of her nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for her most recent record, Chemistry. If she wins, it will be her third trophy in the category after winning it for 2004's Breakaway and 2011's Stronger.

Kelly shared her joy over being nominated back in November, writing on Instagram: "Wow! I am so grateful for every Grammy nomination I have ever received from the @recordingacademy, but this album means so much to me and this nomination hits differently.

"Thank you so much! I am also so honored to share this nomination with incredible artists like @teddysphotos, @mileycyrus, @taylorswift, and @oliviarodrigo."

Kelly penned an impressive 40 to 50 songs for Chemistry – which was largely inspired by her relationship and divorce from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock – but some tracks were "too truth-telling" to be included in the final selection of 14 songs.

"I know people will hear this record and be like, 'Oh, damn, she went there!' and I'm like, 'No, I promise you I didn't,'" she told Entertainment Weekly.

However, the album does feature several heart-wrenching tracks that she anticipates will bring her to tears during live performances. "It's hard for me not to tap back in because I feel like it's my job to emote what the lyrics are," she explained.

"I don't have control over it. But what I do have control over is the fact that I know I don't have control over it, so it's fine."

Kelly and Brandon split in 2020 but their divorce wasn't finalized until two years later. They share Remy, and their daughter River, nine.

