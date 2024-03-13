Kelly Clarkson announces huge news that'll take her away from home with her two kids – details

Paris, get ready for your American Idol champion! In a surprise bit of news revealed last night, March 12, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, your new 2024 Summer Olympics presenters have been revealed.

The late night star played host to sports commentator Mike Tirico, former NFl quarterback Peyton Manning, and fellow NBC star Kelly Clarkson on Tuesday night.

It was there that the three announced for the first time that they were officially named the hosts of the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Paris this summer.

Recommended video You may also like Olympians on NBC

At first joking that they were making an album together, when the news finally dropped, the studio audience began to loudly cheer for the group, and Jimmy was ecstatic. "That's what I'm talking about!"

Kelly looked absolutely relieved that the news was out, though, adding: "I'm so glad we can say it! We've been holding this forever. I'm not a vault, I hate secrets."

The Games are officially set to kick off on July 26 at the French capital and will air in the United States on NBC (expect to see your faves from the Today Show down there as well).

© Getty Images Kelly, Mike, and Peyton were announced as the hosts of the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony

The trio also brought along a pair of medals that competitors for the Olympics and the Paralympics will receive, informing the audience that they each incredibly possess bits of the Eiffel Tower.

When Jimmy asked the trio if they could win a gold medal in anything (except something they already have an award in), Mike and Peyton both comically answered "event planning," but that's where Kelly abandoned ship.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson makes diet confession as she opens up about personal life at home with her children

"I am…not like that at all. I hate planning vacations!" she responded with a laugh. "I am the Simone Biles of Legos, I am incredible at Legos. You should see my house, it's weird, I'm an adult. I do it with my son mostly."

© Getty Images The singer previously performed at the Medal Ceremony on Day 2 of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games

Kelly is a mom to daughter River and son Remington (shared with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock), and while her Olympic duties will take her away temporarily from homebase in New York City, the three hinted at the fact that their families might join them.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson opens up about her mental health in personal moment on her talk show

Mike, who is the official sports commentator for NBC, told the show about what viewers can expect from this year's Olympics: "The opening ceremony is going to be so different and unique.

© Getty Images Mike recruited Jimmy to host the Olympic Games closing ceremony with him in Paris

"Down the Seine, down the river with the athletes on a boat, so it's not the stadium where they walk in. It will incorporate Paris. And the games are going to be amazing as you know, swimming, gymnastics, etc."

MORE: Jimmy Fallon's most memorable moments relived as show announces big news, from Ariana Grande to Daniel Radcliffe

The moment was made even more jubilant, however, when Mike asked Jimmy if he was interested in joining him to host the closing ceremony, which rendered the host positively speechless, and then euphoric.

"Are you serious?! Is this real?" he muttered at first, and when Mike confirmed that he meant it, he jumped out of his seat screaming: "I'm in!" He ran up to hug the NBC commentator and got the other two out of their seats and branded themselves the "dream team."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.