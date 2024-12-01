Exclusive: Rita Ora and mum Vera on their special bond: sleepovers, cooking and keeping life fun

Striking a series of stylish poses, Rita Ora bears an extraordinary resemblance to her mother Vera as they showcase an array of sumptuous outfits with a luxurious, festive feel.



Radiant at 60 and looking every inch a seasoned fashionista, Vera exudes timeless glamour beside her 34-year-old superstar daughter.

Radiant at 60 and looking every inch a seasoned fashionista, Vera exudes timeless glamour beside her 34-year-old superstar daughter.



And as the duo model a collection co-designed by Rita, inspired by her experience of Paris Fashion Week, it’s clear to see where the singer inherited her love of fashion – from her uber-chic mum, a natural in front of the camera on our exclusive HELLO! photoshoot.



"I always take pride in my appearance," Vera tells us as she slips into a range of beautiful outfits – including pieces from her daughter’s new winter range for Primark, which features luxe fabrics and this season’s must-wear colour burgundy.





The collection includes everything from dramatic dresses to sequin co-ords and statement suits, which Vera tells us suit her best. "I do mix and match, too; it’s fun," she adds.



"Modelling with Rita was such a unique experience for me. I wanted to support her and show other families that connection during the festive season is so important – the mother-daughter relationship is always something I cherish.

"I always take pride in my appearance," Vera tells us as she slips into a range of beautiful outfits

"I also wanted to inspire older women, just like I wanted to make women feel body-confident after breast cancer treatments when I modelled a post-mastectomy swimwear range designed by Melissa Odabash for Amoena in partnership with the Future Dreams charity."

Precious memories



So how did Rita find modelling the Primark collection with her mum? "So fun," she says. "I love to create so many memories with my mum.



"It felt just like when I was a kid – laughing on set and getting all dressed up and singing and dancing. My mum and I have always been so close. Her belief in me has been such a beautiful constant in my life, which I’m thankful for daily.

© Instagram Vera reveals that her relationship with daughter Rita Ora (pictured)remains as grounded and close as ever

"She truly is my rock and my anchor," the singer adds. "She has inspired me in so many ways: her work ethic, her strength and bravery, the way she puts family and friends first and how she always finds some sort of fun in everything in life."

The pair's bond is precious, and although globetrotting, critically acclaimed hitmaker Rita has achieved international fame, Vera reveals that their relationship remains as grounded and close as ever.

"She has inspired me in so many ways: her work ethic, her strength and bravery, the way she puts family and friends first and how she always finds some sort of fun in everything in life"





“We have sleepovers, we cook together, we go out for drinks. We keep it all fun, because life’s too short and you need to make the most of it,” she says.



The devoted mum, who has two other children – music manager Elena, 36, and Don, 26 – with her husband, pub owner Besnik, 63, says that she often speaks to Rita on the phone.

© Liz Mcaulay Vera, who works as an NHS psychiatrist, is certainly an inspirational role model

The singer now lives between London, Los Angeles and New Zealand with her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi, 49, while Elena and Don live in London. Vera says: "They check on me regularly, because we do miss each other."



Although she is deeply proud of Rita's global success, Vera insists that she considers all three of her children to be equally accomplished.



"As a mum, I think all my children are successful," she says. "Elena and Don are working and they’re university graduates, which is great, and Rita is very successful. So for me, it's all the same.



"Rita is out there in the public eye, but for the family, there's no difference at all. It's the contrary, actually. I’m like: 'Blitz the bathroom, please, Rita!' It’s trying to normalise everything – and she knows this."

© Liz Mcaulay Vera says she doesn't hold Rita to a different standard than her other children. "I'm like: 'Blitz the bathroom, please, Rita!'"

Overcoming obstacles



Vera, who works as an NHS psychiatrist, is certainly an inspirational role model. After the family left their home country of Kosovo in 1991 due to political unrest, going on to set up home in London, she found herself unable to practise as a GP because she didn't speak English.



"I learnt English and had to requalify to get the registration here, so it’s been quite intense. I was also raising a young family," she says. "I think, in a way, it reflects on how [my children] see work, and I’m pleased with that.

"I love my job. I know that I make a difference for people who need it most. That’s very rewarding for me."



Discover the Primark Presents Rita Ora collection in stores and online via click and collect now.

