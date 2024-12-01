Exclusive: Katherine Jenkins reveals daughter's talent and secret to happy marriage

In the frothiest of gowns and with her hair coiffed in elegant waves, Katherine Jenkins is the epitome of classic glamour. Effortlessly turning in elegant pose after elegant pose for the HELLO! cameras, the 44-year-old classical artist is right at home taking centre stage at this exclusive interview and photoshoot.

But when it's time to have a break, she pulls on a towelling robe and warm slippers, sipping on a cup of tea and chatting warmly in her soft Welsh burr to HELLO! about her life. It's those two sides of her personality which has made Katherine – a woman just at home in designer gowns as she is having a cosy chat – so popular, selling more than eight million albums over a 20-year career.

As she looks ahead to performing her annual Christmas concert at her favourite venue of all time, the Royal Albert Hall, Katherine reveals that, despite having performed alongside some of the greatest singers of all time including Dame Vera Lynn and Andrea Bocelli, she hopes to soon croon alongside a very special guest star: her and husband Andrew Levitas's nine-year-old daughter Aaliyah.

I still feel a little bit like we are newlyweds; ten years has gone in the blink of an eye.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, she is performing," Katherine tells us. "She is really enjoying being in the musical theatre space right now and has won one of the main parts in a show, where she has a song. I asked her if she wanted me to teach her it, so we had our first singing lesson and I was in my element. I was thinking 'This is amazing'. It will take a while but I would love to do something with her in the future."

The annual show represents the start of the festive season to Katherine, who also shares son Xander, six, with her husband of ten years.

Unusually, she says, she has been disorganised with arrangements this year and hasn't even got around to creating the family greetings card or bought any presents for Andrew and the children.

"By now, I would have made our Christmas card and maybe even wrapped the kids' presents. But I have done nothing so far! It's been a very busy year with my work, Andrew's work and with the kids…"

That work has included starring in one of Marks & Spencer's festive adverts, alongside Dawn French.

Speaking about it for the first time, she tells HELLO!: "I am a very proud M&S food ambassador and they asked if I would fancy popping up in the Christmas. advert. I was so excited and didn't hesitate - of course I wanted to do it. And I love Dawn I think she is amazing, so we had a lot of fun."

Working with Andrew – the couple also created multiple award-winning Welsh gin brand Cygnet, which has taken home multiple gold medals at industry awards – is something she loves.

I'm really enjoying the creativity of being back in the studio on my own terms in my own way and not feeling the pressure of time.

"It's really nice when you can come together from different places and create something. He has got such an incredible mind. I think it's important we don't work together all the time because he needs to go off and do his thing and I can do my thing as well. We don't always agree but we definitely have a lot of fun going through the process of creating something."

The couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary with a romantic weekend away without the children and have plans to fly somewhere abroad for a bigger celebration in the new year.

"I still feel a little bit like we are newlyweds; ten years has gone in the blink of an eye," she says before explaining how she and Andrew prioritise date nights.

"We have friends in Los Angeles who are in the entertainment world and have been married for a very long time and I asked them what advice they would give us. One of them said 'Always be your husband's girlfriend' and I think that is so important. We still want to go out and have fun, talk about things that aren't just about the kids or Cygnet. And I always dress up. He tells me that I don't need to make an effort, but I want to as I want to feel special."

Clothes are clearly an important part of Katherine's life. Her sartorial influences come from the golden era of Hollywood while she also admires the style of the Princess of Wales. "I think she is so elegant and beautiful, always demure but in a lovely way."

And she has made a point of keeping all the outfits she has worn for television and public appearances in a big 'stage wardrobe' at home so she can access precious memories.

"Some were from an album cover or when I performed with Dame Vera Lynn; each of them tell a story or are important to me. I bought them because they are all works of art and I wanted to acknowledge that. I have the tail feathers from when we did Viva La Diva and when I have the girls over, you would be surprised at how many people want to go up there and try them on! And every day Aaliyah takes a pair of shoes out and ask if they fit her yet."

Soon there will be more dresses to add to the collection, as Katherine is currently recording new music, which will be released at the end of next year. And it could surprise her legions of fans.

"It's really exciting because I had taken a little break from recording to really think about what I wanted to do and it won't be as people expect. I'm really enjoying the creativity of being back in the studio on my own terms in my own way and not feeling the pressure of time. I think that's the way you get to find your voice. This is me making a new path…"

Katherine will be performing Christmas with Katherine on 11th December

Discover more at: https://katherinejenkins.co.uk

