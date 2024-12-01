Arnold Schwarzenegger's terrifying Thanksgiving experience revealed

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the victim of a vicious prank on Thanksgiving after police swarmed his Los Angeles home.

The LAPD were called out in response to a prank call, which claimed that there was a bomb in the Terminator star's mailbox; after thoroughly combing the property, they came up empty-handed and cleared his home of any further bomb threats.

According to TMZ, officers on the scene spoke with Arnold's security team, who explained that it would be "virtually impossible" to sneak a bomb inside his property due to the extensive surveillance he employs.

Thankfully, the former Californian governor was busy working out at his local gym at the time and avoided any threats to his person; he was even seen riding his bike back to his house after the workout.

TMZ revealed that the LAPD believes Arnold was a victim of "swatting", wherein pranksters call in a threat, forcing large numbers of police to a scene.

The 77-year-old was last seen volunteering at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in LA on Tuesday, where he handed out Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

© Getty Images The 77-year-old's home was swarmed with police officers after a fake bomb threat was called in

"Giving back to me is everything," Arnold told Fox 11 at the center. "It's something that will stay with you forever."

The star first visited the charity center 43 years ago, recalling that he "had such a great time" helping others that he returned again and again.

"It made me feel so good that every year since then, I've been doing this. To me, it's a great, great pleasure to donate the turkeys again…because I know this whole season is about sharing," he said.

© Instagram Arnold was not in his home when the false bomb threat occurred

"I love America, and America greeted me, as an immigrant, with open arms."

The bomb threat comes just a month after the former politician endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race in a lengthy post on X.

© Tristar Media The former Californian governor endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election

"I don't really do endorsements," he began. "I'm not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don't trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor."

"I will always be an American before I am a Republican," he continued. "That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I'm sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don't recognise our country. And you are right to be furious."

© Getty He explained that while he disagreed with elements of Harris' platform, he disliked Trump altogether

"We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger."

"That's enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz," he finished. Donald Trump went on to win the election with 312 electoral college votes.