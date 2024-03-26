Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, reveals secret health battle as he undergoes major surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has once again demonstrated his indomitable spirit by undergoing a pacemaker installation.

At 76, Arnold, whose life and career have been marked by overcoming formidable challenges, faced yet another hurdle due to a congenital heart condition that necessitated this latest medical intervention.

Born with a bicuspid aortic valve, a condition that tragically claimed the lives of his mother and grandmother, Arnold's journey with heart issues has been long and fraught with complications.

In a candid revelation on his Arnold's Pump Club podcast, Arnold shared, "Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker."

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in Fubar

This surgery, although significant, didn't dampen his spirit or slow him down. By Friday, Arnold was already attending a major environmental event with Jane Fonda, showcasing his remarkable recovery and resilience.

Arnold's history with heart surgeries dates back to 1997, when he first underwent an open heart operation to replace a defective aortic valve.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in his first ever TV show

Subsequent surgeries in 2018 and later years were necessitated by the degeneration of replaced valves and complications from previous operations.

The most recent surgery was prompted by scar tissue from these earlier procedures causing an irregular heartbeat, a condition Arnold had been monitoring closely with his medical team.

© Instagram The former couple are parents-of-four

Reflecting on his decision to undergo the pacemaker procedure, Arnold explained that it was based on professional medical advice, considering the irregular heartbeat caused by scar tissue.

"They also advised me that it was time to go through with this because some scar tissue from my previous surgery had made my heartbeat irregular," Arnold recounted, emphasizing the importance of heeding medical advice and staying vigilant about health, especially when dealing with genetic conditions.

© Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena at the gym together

Arnold's openness about his health challenges serves a larger purpose beyond just an update on his condition. By sharing his story, Arnold becomes a beacon of hope and encouragement for others facing similar battles.

"I’ve gotten so many messages and emails from people who were born with a bicuspid aortic valve, like me, telling me that talking about my valve replacement surgeries has given them courage and hope to deal with their own," Arnold shared.

© Netflix Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Beyond the personal, Arnold's journey is a testament to the advancements in medical science and the importance of access to quality healthcare.

As Arnold looks forward to resuming work on the second season of his FUBAR TV show, his story continues to inspire.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.