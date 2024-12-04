Jeff Bridges' most handsome photos from start of his career — including with his stunning wife

It's a special day for Jeff Bridges: he is celebrating his milestone 75th trip around the sun this December 4. The actor was born in 1949 in Los Angeles, to fellow actor Lloyd Bridges and his wife Dorothy Bridges, who was also an actress as well as a poet.

He is one of four children; he has an older brother, Beau Bridges, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, a younger sister, Lucinda Bridges, and they also had another brother, Garrett, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 1948.

Since 1977, he has been married to Susan Geston, who he met while he was filming Rancho Deluxe in 1977, on a ranch where she was a waitress. They share three daughters, Isabelle, 43, Jessica, 41, and Hayley, 39.

Jeff Bridges receives the Cecil B. Demille Award at 2019 Golden Globes

In recent years — especially after two major health scares, Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a near-death COVID-19 experience while undergoing chemotherapy — Jeff has spoken candidly about aging. "Cancer was nothing compared to the COVID," he told AARP of his five-week hospitalization, at a time where his immune system was completely depleted.

"I remember the doctor saying to me, 'Jeff, you've got to fight. You're not fighting.' But I didn't get it anymore. I just didn’t know how to do that. I was in surrender mode. I'd say to myself, 'Everybody dies, and this is me dying.' And I'd hear myself go, 'Oh, well, here we are, onto the next adventure,'" he confessed.

Still, he added: "What I really felt at the time was love. Love was certainly magnified for me during this time. Not only from the people around me, but also the love in my own heart for them. So what I did was more like giving in to love, you know?"

In honor of his milestone birthday, take a look at some of his most epic throwback photos, and his latest.

1/ 9 © Getty New York City, 1970

His first screen appearance was an uncredited role in The Company She Keeps in 1951, though his breakthrough was The Last Picture Show in 1971.



2/ 9 © Getty 47-year love With his wife Susan in Beverly Hills, 1975.



3/ 9 © Getty 70s Fashion Again with his wife in 1975, at the Oscars.



4/ 9 © Getty A-Listers With the one and only Bianca Jagger in 1980.



5/ 9 © Getty 1984 Filming Against All Odds with Rachel Ward.



6/ 9 © Getty Awards Season At the Oscars in 1989.



7/ 9 © Getty The Big Lebowski In 1998 with co-star Julianne Moore.



8/ 9 © Getty Girl Dad With his wife, daughters and son-in-law at the Oscars in 2011.

