Daniel Craig surprises in cable knit sweater and slippers as he continues to showcase new look

Daniel Craig proved that comfort can be stylish during an appearance at BAM Howard in New York City on Friday evening. The actor, 56, stepped out in a grey cable knit sweater, jeans, and slippers.

Daniel was there for An Evening With Daniel Craig, where he spoke about his upcoming film Queer. The event saw him in great spirits as he chatted with theatre critic Hilton Als.

© Craig Barritt Daniel Craig sported a cosy sweater and slippers as he took to the stage for an event titled An Evening With Daniel Craig.

The James Bond star's cosy look caught fans' attention, but it was his candid reflections on his career and latest project that truly shone. Daniel plays the lead in Queer, a romantic period drama based on William Burroughs' semi-autobiographical novella.

A new chapter for Daniel

© Getty Daniel Craig looking cosy in his sweater

The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is set in 1950s Mexico City. Daniel stars as William Lee, an American expat and war veteran who enters into a complex romance with Eugene Allerton, played by Drew Starkey.

Eugene is a younger man, a drug addict, and a discharged Navy serviceman. Their relationship unfolds against a backdrop of emotional turmoil and raw passion.

The film features intimate scenes between Daniel and Starkey. Discussing these moments, Daniel told Variety: "You've got to leave your ego at the door. There are no rules."

Reflecting on James Bond

© Getty Images Daniel Craig talks about his time playing Bond

Daniel also spoke about his time as James Bond, a role that defined much of his career. He admitted to initially rejecting the role, fearing it might limit his opportunities in other genres.

"There wasn't a script at the time," he revealed. "My arrogance was unbelievable—I said, 'No.'"

Despite his hesitation, Daniel became one of the franchise's most celebrated Bonds. But it wasn't always smooth sailing. Reflecting on Quantum of Solace, he admitted it was a "nightmare" due to a lack of a finished script.

Balancing Bond with other roles

© Maria Moratti Daniel Craig with his wife, Rachel Weisz

Daniel tried to take on other projects between Bond films, including Defiance and Cowboys and Aliens. However, he found juggling such demanding roles exhausting.

"Bond is your life when you're doing it," he explained. "Each movie takes about two years, and trying to prove my range during that time left me burnt out."

He admitted that while some of these films were rewarding, focusing solely on Bond was ultimately the better choice.

A relaxed look for a bold film

© Getty Daniel Craig is looking much more relaxed these days

Daniel's casual appearance in New York mirrors his new outlook on his career. While Bond demanded sharp suits and tuxedos, his role in Queer is a departure, both in style and substance.

Fans are excited to see this different side of Daniel, with Queer already generating buzz for its bold themes and intimate storytelling.

Queer is set to captivate audiences when it hits cinemas later this year.