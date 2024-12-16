Gary Barlow's son Daniel towers over him at football match

Gary Barlow has been spending quality time with his son, Daniel. Heading to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the singer treated the 24-year-old to a football match, with the duo sitting down to watch Chelsea take on Brentford.

© Shutterstock Gary Barlow and his son Daniel watched Chelsea take on Brentford

Pictured in the stands, Gary, 53, and his son were spotted chatting throughout the game. Their outing came 18 months after the Take That star posted a couple of family photos, which quickly went viral.

© Instagram The singer paid tribute to his family in June 2023

As he celebrated Father's Day in June 2023, Gary shared an ultra-rare snap of his wife Dawn, and their children, Daniel and Daisy. He also uploaded a heartwarming selfie featuring his two daughters: eldest Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15.

The music star tends to keep his family away from the spotlight - so the Father's Day photos were a special surprise for fans.

Gary and Dawn – who married in 2000 – rarely shed light on their family life but in a recent interview, the doting father spoke openly about his children's futures. "The two oldest ones have kind of gone into medicine and physiology - studying strength and conditioning," he told The Mirror.

© Instagram Gary shares his three children with his wife Dawn

"And my youngest one, Daisy, I'm not too sure what she's heading for but again, she's very studious… unlike me and my wife."

As the oldest of his three children, Daniel has appeared most frequently, albeit very rarely, on Gary's Instagram page, and it's clear that he has a passion for health and fitness. In a previous post, the 53-year-old called his son his "training partner" as they headed to a yoga class. They've also teamed up for weight-training sessions.

WATCH: Gary Barlow Works Out At Home With His Son Daniel

When they're not working out at home, the duo have bonded through their shared love of football, heading to various matches together.

© Instagram Gary and Daniel share a passion for football

Daniel's exact career path remains private, but he's already very accomplished. Back in September, Gary revealed that his son had completed his first Ironman competition, which is no easy feat.

© Instagram Daniel completed the Ironman challenge in September

Sharing a photo of Daniel with his medal, the hitmaker heaped praise on his loved one, writing: "We just couldn't be prouder of our boy - unbelievable amounts of training and determination - when you put in the work you get the results."

He finished by adding: "Congratulations #ironman." The infamous challenge involves a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and a 26.2 mile run, where participants have a maximum of 17 hours to complete the race, as well as specific cut-off times for each part of the event.

© Instagram Gary has credited Dawn with giving their kids a grounded upbringing

When it comes to his kids, Gary has always credited his wife Dawn with giving them a grounded upbringing. During a candid chat with Australian hosts Hugh Van Cuylenburg and comedian Ryan Shelton on The Imperfects podcast, Gary was quick to wax lyrical about his love.

Reflecting on Dawn, Gary gushed: "She's really special, really special. She's a no-nonsense mum. She brought our kids up, I didn't. I do this job which is bloody all-encompassing, I travel all around the world, she gave up her job to bring our kids up. "Left her dreams to one side and I got to do mine still.

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2000

"She's done a brilliant job," he continued. "Everyone who meets our kids always says how great they are. She's a wonderful woman, she's pretty tough on me, I've got to be honest. She's the real deal."