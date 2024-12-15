Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella highlights growing curls in heartwarming photo alongside dad's girlfriend Kayla Quick

It is an extra special Christmas season for Michael Strahan and his family.

This holiday season marks the first that the Good Morning America's daughter, Isabella, has celebrated as officially cancer-free.

A little over a year ago, in October, the 20-year-old was just weeks into her freshman year at the University of Southern California, when she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common form of brain cancer in children, and earlier this summer, after several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, she was officially declared to be in remission.

WATCH: Michael Strahan addresses daughter Isabella's cancer battle live on GMA

With Christmas fast-approaching, Isabella is busy with the end of the school year over at the University of Southern California, and some holiday parties.

Over the weekend, Isabella took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo featuring her dad's longtime girlfriend Kayla Quick, of them attending Alo Yoga's holiday party.

In the snap, Kayla appears wearing a cozy black outfit paired with a gray rhinestone beanie, while Isabella donned a red, fitted off-the-shoulder mini dress, and the photo highlights her growing curls.

© Instagram The holiday party was presumably in Los Angeles

Recently, both Isabella and her dad Michael opened up to Town & Country about the family's "crazy year," and how now with the brunt of her cancer journey behind her, Isabella is working on regaining her balance, her weight, and her regular life back. "I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it," Michael said of the experience, though added: "The process was a lot scarier than we imagined."

MORE: Watch Michael Strahan stump GMA co-stars during interactive segment

MORE: Michael Strahan's daughter makes a splash with beachside modeling photo

"Seeing her come out of surgery, and all the things she had to learn how to do again. You just pray that everything gets back to normal," he explained.

© Instagram Isabella attends USC

The doting dad continued: "There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary,'" and maintained: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

MORE: GMA's official holiday card has hosts questioning their appearance

© Instagram She and her twin sister Sophia recently celebrated their 20th birthday

Further speaking on how her cancer battle changed her and her relationship with her family, Isabella said: "I'm happy to be here," and emphasized: "I think this year has made me stronger. The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week. You don't know what next week will look like."

MORE: Michael Strahan's daughters' new photos send fans into a tailspin

© Instagram The girls were raised in New York City

Michael agreed that he now lives his life "more in the moment," and that he is "more gentle in a lot of ways." He said: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective. At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well. Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year," he added.