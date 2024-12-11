Idina Menzel's teen son is a scene-stealer in rare red carpet moment with dad Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs is lending over the spotlight to his mini-me son.

This week, the Private Practice actor stepped out in Los Angeles with his son, 15-year-old Walker, who he shares with ex-wife Idina Menzel.

He and the Wicked star met while working on Rent and tied the knot in 2003, welcomed Walker in 2009, and split in 2013, finalizing their divorce the following year.

While stepping out for the Critics Choice Association's 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television in Los Angeles, Walker already looked almost as tall as his dad, and he had a big smile on his face.

Taye wore a textured black and white suit layered over a burgundy t-shirt, paired with a camel-hued hat, while his son wore a classic black jacket over a crisp white button-down shirt.

While at the event, the doting dad also took to the stage alongside Morris Chestnut, Monica Calhoun and Harold Perrineau to present filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, known for movies such as Girls Night, Scary Movie 5, and Night School, with the Career Achievement Award.

© Getty Walker is already almost as tall as his dad

Walker has been stepping into the spotlight as of late, with both of his parents, and prior to his outing with his dad, he also joined his mom Idina for the highly-anticipated Wicked premiere in Los Angeles, which was also attended by fellow original Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth.

Taye has gotten candid about what it's really like to be a parent to a teenage boy, and what a compliment it is when he is willing to hang out with him.

© Getty The teen with his mom Idina in 2019

"I try not to show him how excited I am just when he says three words to me, but it can be difficult," he recently told People.

© Getty With his dad in 2018

"It's very humbling because I feel like a 12-year-old girl that's out with a senior boy. Anything I say could ruin the date," he joked, adding: "I'm so tentative."

© Getty The former couple in 2013

Taye further shared: "It's a trip. I'm an adult and I'm hanging on every word of this 15-year-old. It's fun. It's really, really fun and eye-opening."

Neither he or his ex Idina have welcomed any more children since their split; Taye dated Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith from 2014 to 2019, and Idina married actor Aaron Lohr in 2017.