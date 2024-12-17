Pink's furious three-word response to husband Carey Hart's news

Pink is never one to hold back her feelings, even when it comes to her husband, Carey Hart.

The So What hitmaker couldn’t resist poking fun at Carey for his decision to join the gruelling reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, calling him an "idiot" in true Pink style.

The 45-year-old superstar, who has been married to the retired freestyle motocross legend since 2006, admitted to being surprised by his choice but ultimately stood by him.

Speaking about Pink’s reaction to his new venture, Carey, 49, revealed to TooFab: "The first words were: 'You’re an idiot!' I hear that a lot. It’s nothing new. But she knows my mentality and my personality.

"And she was like, 'Look, if you’re going to do it, I support it. And go kick a**!'"

Carey, who shares daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, 7, with Pink, explained that he was eager to push himself to new limits after years of playing it safe.

"I’ve had a very successful career. I’m in my super extreme twilight of my career. I’m lucky enough to still do it. But I haven’t had a chance to really push and challenge myself since probably my early 30s," he shared.

"I play inside of this pond that is my job in as safe a way as I can. And I wanted to have an experience to go out and put it on the line and give 100% at something and completely immerse myself. And this was that opportunity."

When asked whether Pink herself would ever take on the brutal challenges of Special Forces, Carey was quick to sing her praises but remained diplomatic.

"I feel like she would kill it. She… let me choose my words wisely here. She would absolutely kill it because she is physical and coordinated enough to. But I don’t see her doing any of these things. That’s my politically correct answer!"

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is not for the faint of heart. The reality series pits 16 celebrity contestants against military-level challenges, designed to push them to the brink physically and mentally.

Premiering on January 8, the two-hour episodes take place in Wales, where the British Special Forces Selection occurs. The recruits face punishing challenges on land and sea, including high-pressure hostage scenarios and surf immersions that bring them to the brink of drowning.

Alongside Carey, the season three lineup is filled with familiar faces, including Denise Richards, Stephen Baldwin, NFL star Cam Newton, and Lizzie McGuire alum Christy Carlson Romano. Other notable contestants include Brody Jenner, Kyla Pratt, Marion Jones, and Olympic gold medallist Jordyn Wieber.