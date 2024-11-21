Pink marks bittersweet end of an era for family with emotional message

Pink has marked quite the end of an era.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has officially concluded her Summer Carnival Tour, 17 months, 131 shows, 98 cities, and 15 countries later.

And as that season of her life has come to an end, she is taking a moment to reflect on it and express her gratitude.

On Wednesday, Pink took to Instagram to commemorate the end of her tour, and shared a video montage recapping all of the special moments from the past almost two years, and reflected on the work and toll it took.

She then wrote in her caption: "This show tested me in every way; my body, mind, and soul. It's the most physically, mentally and spiritually ambitious show I've ever put on, adding: "It's been really, really hard, but every moment has been worth it for the memories we've created together."

She continued: "I know I say thank you a lot, but thank you will never be enough," and emphasized: "Your energy, love, commitment and passion are why we do this every night. Why I leave it all out there, every time."

"You have created a safe space with me where we can all belong. A world where we can put down our armor and our walls and just be. Breathe. Scream. Cry. Laugh. Feel. Celebrate. Mourn. Rage."

© Instagram Summer Carnival started in June of last year

"Thank you to the old and new faces. Watching you sing with me every night sets my soul on fire. I hope I've done the same for you," Pink went on.

© Instagram Pink's daughter Willow often joined her on stage

She then noted: "Thank you to everyone who spent their nights with us; I'm sorry if I couldn't make it to you this time."

© Lester Cohen The singer and her husband have been married since 2006

Lastly, she shared: "Thank you to my family, my team, my dancers, my band and my crew. Thank you for creating this incredible world with me. I can't believe what we've done. I can't believe it's over," concluding with: "Until we meet again x"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

Pink's husband Carey Hart also shared a tribute to the tour — and to their kids Willow and Jameson, who were occasionally part of it — on his own Instagram, writing: "That's a wrap!!!!!!!! Over 4 million tickets sold, and over 130 shows on wifey @pink world tour. What a [expletive] run. Last show Jamo made his drumming debut. Thanks @bfm22 for not only being the baddest drummer in the game, but an epic teacher to Jamo these last few months. Blown away by Willz how she has evolved on this tour as a performer, singer, and what life will bring her on the stage."

"And to the baddest performer in the game. You have pushed through injury, fatigue, home sickness, illness, mom-ing, and every other diversity you could imagine. I couldn't be more proud of you. That's a wrap."