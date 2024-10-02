Pink's husband Carey Hart shares honest family update amid 'crazy' time for the couple

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are lucky to have each other, especially when life gets "crazy."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, and share kids Willow, 12, and Jameson, seven, have had their fair share of ups and downs, including a separation, but have come back from them stronger than ever.

And amid an especially busy season for the family, Carey reflected on how grateful he is to have had some recent downtime with the "Raise Your Glass" singer.

The former professional motorcycle racer took to Instagram this week and shared a sweet shout-out in honor of Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, along with photos of a rare, much-needed getaway they recently enjoyed.

He first shared a photo of Pink riding a bicycle, followed by one of her playing pool, another of both of their motorcycles parked side by side, and a last one of her posing against a wall with a smile on her face.

"What a weekend," Carey then wrote in his caption, noting: "Been a minute since wifey @pink and I had a motorcycle getaway."

He explained: "Life has been crazy with her massive stadium tour, and our kids fill in all of the spare time," before he gushed: "It was a nice reminder of how bad a** this woman is. She can ride her a** off, drink me under the table, and run a pool table like no other."

© Instagram Carey gushed over his wife's pool skills

"She is a bad woman," he went on, and cheekily added: "And damn, do I love to follow her on a motorcycle. An amazing view. Looking forward to many more of these once [the] tour wraps up."

© Instagram They enjoyed a rare weekend getaway

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the heartwarming update, though first Pink herself joked back: "This is why I had to change your name to HORNY HANDYMAN in my phone."

© Instagram The couple also recently celebrated Carey's birthday

Others followed suit with: "Such a special love," and: "Family is everything," as well as: "That's a cute declaration of love," plus another added: "We know you know how lucky you both are to have each other... I'm pretty sure she loves you just as fiercely."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

Carey recently celebrated his 49th birthday, and in honor of the special day, Pink similarly shared a touching, lengthy tribute. "Happy Birthday to this beautiful, patient, loving, willing, adventurous, fearless, forgiving, loyal, frustrating, sarcastic, gorgeous, humongous heart of a man," she wrote, adding: "No matter how many times life throws you to the ground, breaks you off or just simply tries to break you, you get back up, dust yourself off, and become better."

She continued: "You've healed your traumas, on your own, over and over. I watch you do the work, even after being abandoned, and you never let them win. I'm so [expletive] proud of you. You're ten times the father, human, husband, or friend they'll ever be. And we're lucky enough to have you in our lives."