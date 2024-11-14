Pink's husband Carey Hart shares fresh update after hospital stay as fans send support

Pink's husband Carey Hart has been inundated with messages from fans after sharing an update from his recent surgery.

The off-road truck driver went to hospital on Wednesday to get a clean up on his meniscus.

He shared a selfie from the hospital bed while dressed in a gown and wearing a mask, and wrote: "Tune up time!!! Right meniscus clean up going down. Thanks Dr. ElAttrache for always fixing me up."

He later shared a picture of himself resting on the couch at home, while playing his son Jameson's video games.

He wrote: "Surgery was a success! Back home and borrowing Jamo’s PS5. To all my Mx heads out there. What’s the best sx/mx game? Thanks for all the well wishes!"

Fans were quick to wish Carey a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Heal up fast!" while another wrote: "I'm so grateful you are on the mend." A third added: "Best wishes for speedy recovery and healing."

Carey lives in California with wife Pink and their two young children, Willow, 13, and Jameson, aged seven.

Pink and Carey are doting parents and love nothing more than spending time at home with their kids.

© Kevin Mazur Carey gave an update on his health

The couple previously opened up about how their children made them "grow up" during an interview with ET.

Carey said: "Children made us grow up a lot more. You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kinda get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit."

© Instagram They share two children

Pink added: "I credit a lot of that to Carey, because Carey has his own career, but he pauses every couple of years for us. We are a family unit. Everywhere we go, we roll together, and I'm lucky to be able to be the boss and to call the shots, and to create a universe in which they can thrive."

While they are allowing for their children to enjoy life away from the spotlight, their daughter Willow has made several appearances on stage with her famous mom, showcasing her impressive singing voice to the world.

Pink has performed with her daughter Willow

Most recently, Willow joined her mom on August 22 at the Democratic National Convention, taking to the stage just before Kamala Harris delivered her history-making speech.

The mother-daughter duo sang Pink's 2017 hit, "What About Us," 2017 hit "What About Us."

© Anadolu Pink loves being a mom

Willow had joined her famous mom for some of her 2024 Summer Carnival tour.

The teen then decided to leave the tour to pursue her musical theater dreams, and Pink paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on social media just before she left the tour.

She wrote: "This weekend’s shows were Willow's last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug.

"It's wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I'm gonna miss you so much."