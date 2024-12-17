Today stars blow off steam at Christmas celebrations but fans are all asking the same question

As Christmas creeps closer, the cast of Today are celebrating more and more — and they certainly have a lot to reflect on as the year comes to a close.

Laura Jarrett shared an insight into the team's festivities, as they all enjoyed a drink at Rockefeller Centre's Smith & Mills bar. Photographed, Laura was joined by Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Jenna Bush Hager, Peter Alexander, Willie Geist and Carson Daly.

She captioned the photo: "No one loves a 2pm holiday party as much as this crew - thank you @smithandmills for the fun afternoon!"

The team enjoyed a number of cocktails as they all raised their glasses in celebration of the festive season. They all smiled as they celebrated together, although keen-eyed fans realized that a very important person was missing from the photo: Al Roker.

© Instagram/Today Today's holiday card sparked a reaction from fans

"Where’s Al?" One person commented, as someone replied: "I knew he was missing right away!!"

"No one invited Al Roker," another person joked, as more people asked where the veteran weatherman might be.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb becomes emotional at her last Rockefeller tree lighting for Today

Al may not have been there, but he appears to be getting in the festive spirit within his own right as he shares what he's getting up to over Christmas.

The 70-year-old star recommended some last minute gift ideas for fans, taking to Instagram to suggest they "check out your local #cheesemonger for a custom #giftbasket I went to my favorite local cheese shop in #chathamny @bimischeeseshop Heather crafted two great baskets in an hour and someone is gonna love these."

© @alroker Instagram Al Roker shared some Christmas gift tips for cheese lovers

The team have a lot to celebrate this year, as Hoda's last day on the flagship morning show comes closer. The 60-year-old anchor will be saying goodbye to Today on January 10 after 16 years on the show.

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she told her colleagues as she broke news of her exit. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

© Getty Images Craig will take over from Hoda

Hoda has hinted that she will continue to work with NBC in an unspecified role.

Craig Melvin will be taking over her highly-coveted role from January 13. He told his co-star: "It means a lot to inherit this from you."

Meanwhile, Jenna announced that no one would replace Hoda in hosting their fourth hour show.