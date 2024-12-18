Michelle Obama reveals family's plans for poignant first Christmas since her mother's passing

Michelle Obama has a poignant holiday season ahead.

This Christmas, the The Light We Carry author is celebrating her first since the passing of her mother, Marian Robinson, who died earlier this year, in May, aged 86.

Now, the former first lady has shared insight into how her and her husband Barack Obama, along with their daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, will be spending it.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, Michelle shared that the holidays are her "favorite times."

Asked whether the family's traditions have changed at all since leaving the White House almost eight years ago, she said they hadn't, and that they still go to Hawai'i every year.

Noting how the former president is originally from Hawai'i, she joked: "One of the reasons I married him, my in-laws," before explaining: "So because we're on the mainland we do Thanksgiving with my family so, since the girls were little, we go to Hawai'i."

She went on: "His family is there, now it's just his sister, my nieces, and a bunch of our friends have been going there for years and years and years, so we're going to do that."

"We're gonna pick up the girls," she added of her daughters, who live together in California — Malia is a budding filmmaker and Sasha appears to have pursued further education after graduating from college last year — and noted: "Sasha has one more exam to get through and then we're going to head to the island for a little sun."

"You got to pick your husband right, he got a lot cuter when I found out he was from Hawai'i," she lastly joked.

Later asked who the hardest person to gift to is in her family, she confirmed it was in fact her husband, exclaiming: "He's just a boy, I mean he just doesn't do much."

Then asked who the best gift giver is, she revealed: "Probably me, I think I am because I'm actually paying attention to everyone, I'm listening," though confessed: "The true best gift giver, it happens to be my stylist Meredith Koop because I ask her what do the girls want."

Still, she further shared: "But I'm the one who organizes all of the gift giving. I make sure that all the kids we know are covered, I got my lists, we got procedures, I'm the one who makes Christmas happen," and emphasized: "I love it, I'm one of these people who would have a Christmas gift in every inch of the house."