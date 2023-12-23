Paris Hilton opens up about 'blessed' first Christmas as a family-of-four since welcoming baby London

Paris Hilton is gearing up for her first Christmas as a mom-of-two, and she cannot wait for it.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer announced on Thanksgiving that she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed their second child, daughter London Marilyn, via surrogacy.

The two tied the knot in November 2021, and earlier this year also became parents to their first child together, son Phoenix Barron.

Ahead of the couple's first Christmas as a family of four, Paris opened up to People about what she's looking forward to most.

The Y2K icon posed in matching plaid pajamas with her husband and babies for their first holiday photo together, and said: "I've always dreamt of this moment and we can't wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year."

She continued: "I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together."

© Instagram Paris surprised both fans and her family with news of her baby London's arrival

Little London made her arrival on November 11, which just so happens to be Paris and Carter's wedding anniversary.

The two tied the knot two years ago at the Bel Air estate that once belonged to Paris' late grandfather Barron Hilton. The now mom-of-two wore several wedding dresses throughout the night, and celebrated with fellow stars such as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Ashlee Simpson, Paula Abdul, her aunt Kyle Richards with her husband Mauricio Umansky, and others.

© Instagram The singer has said her son embraced big brother status

Just as with her first-born, Paris kept news that she was expecting baby London a secret from both her fans and family, and waited almost two weeks after her birth to share the news.

During a recent conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their newly rebranded morning show Live! with Kelly and Mark, Paris explained: "[The announcement] was before the turkey, this was around 5 o'clock. Carter gathered everyone in the living room for a surprise, everyone thought it was a magician, that we had a performer coming in. Then I walk in just holding a pink blanket with the baby and everybody is sitting there like 'What?!'"

"They couldn't believe it," she continued, adding: "It was the best Thanksgiving I've ever had in my entire life."

© Instagram Paris welcomed Phoenix in January and London in November

Further gushing about her family's new era as a family-of-four, she also shared how she can already tell her son Phoenix knows he's officially a big brother, and said: "He is so gentle and sweet with her, it's so cute. He'll gently put his hand out and rub her face."

She endearingly added: "I'm in heaven, I just feel like my life is so complete. I feel so at peace and just so excited and grateful for everything in my life, my husband, my two little babies."

