Michelle Obama shares rare glimpse inside cozy home where daughters Malia and Sasha lived as teens

Michelle Obama gave an intimate look into her family's life away from the spotlight on Thursday as they celebrated Thanksgiving.

The former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo taken from inside her home in Washington D.C., where she has lived with husband Barack Obama since leaving the White House back in 2017.

The photo focused on their adorable family dog, Sunny, perched on a large corduroy couch in the living room at home. There were an assortment of patterned cushions placed on the couch, adding a cozy feel to the space, and stylish blue checked blinds covering the window to block out the sun.

Michelle and Barack's home has nine bedrooms and is a Tudor-style mansion that spans 8,500-square-feed. There is also a quarter-acre of land, giving the couple a lot of privacy.

They purchased the property back in 2017 so that Sasha could finish her high school education. What's more, the then teenager even got her own suite in the house, complete with a separate living area.

© Instagram Michelle Obama shared a glimpse inside her living room at the family home where daughters Malia and Sasha were raised

Michelle opened up about her daughter's room during an interview on Ellen in 2018, telling host Ellen DeGeneres: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out.

She has like a living room area and a bedroom. Sasha even designed it herself. While Sasha has the best deal in the room department, her dad didn't get quite so lucky.

Another look inside Michelle and Barack's Tudor-style home in Washington D.C.

"He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

Now, Sasha and her sister Malia are both living in LA, and are housemates. They host their parents regularly when they come to visit, and back in November 2022 during an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Michelle told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she was surprised by Malia and Sasha's house rules, joking: "I'm like: 'You never used a coaster in my house.' So now when it’s your stuff, you want to take care of it?"

Michelle with her daughters Malia and Sasha

She also told the hosts that they had enjoyed some cocktails at their daughters' home, but that "the martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really knew what it was."

The family are thought to have spent Thanksgiving together, following what has been a difficult year.

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha

Back in May, Michelle's beloved mom, Marian Robinson, died aged 86. Marian was incredibly close to her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters, so much so that she even moved into the White House during Barack's time in office, to help raise her granddaughters.

Barack previously praised his mother-in-law for helping to keep his children grounded.